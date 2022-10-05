Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day.

In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area, by providing Christmas gifts for 2,563 children, according to Capt. Andrea Israel, Salvation Army Bryan-College Station corps officer.

“We really want to encourage individuals to apply if they feel that they are in need. We would love the opportunity to help assist families in our community through the Angel Tree program," she said. "The Angel Tree process as a whole for Brazos County is for families who find themselves in financial need where they believe they will not be able to provide Christmas presents for their children."

The program is open to Brazos County residents who have newborn children up to 12 years old. The application process includes a verification of financial need, and those who qualify will be placed on an Angel Tree. Israel said she appreciates how the Angel Tree Program helps those families in most need.

“There are so many times when I have had individuals come up and [say], ‘When I grew up I was on the angel tree. Now I am in the position where I have the opportunity to give back, and I want to give back because I know how much of a difference it made that one Christmas,'" she said. "In our household, we benefitted from the angel tree and we wanted to give back. This program communicates and instills a sense of hope and joy to all individuals that are involved, to the recipients, to the givers. It is just a great event."

Once the angels are established, the Angel Tree Program opens up to community members to ‘adopt’ the angels by purchasing Christmas gifts for them, she said. Those gifts are then given to the B-CS Salvation Army which will distribute them to the families before Christmas Day.

“We are aiming to help the individuals that are in the most need in our community, which is beneficial for our donors as well that they know they are helping out individuals that truly are unable to provide Christmas presents to their own children,” she said.

Israel said those who may not have internet access can apply at the kiosk in their main office located at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. The free online application is also available in English and Spanish.

Once enrollment is complete, Israel said, from Nov. 11 to Dec. 12 angels can be adopted to receive a gift at the Post Oak Mall in College Station and their Salvation Army facility each day except on Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. Gifts will be distributed to families through Dec. 16.

The Salvation Army of B-CS is also accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree Program. Those interested can call their office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at (979) 361-0618.

To enroll in the Angel Tree Program, visit saangeltree.org.