End of an era: 88-year-old Medina retires and closes Aggieland Barber Shop

For 67 years, Jesse Medina, owner of Aggieland Barber Shop, brought his haircutting expertise to the corner of College Main Street and University Drive in College Station.

Medina closed the shop Friday for the final time as he begins his retirement at 88 years old.

Medina first learned how to cut hair aboard the U.S.S. Jason in Japan during his time with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He said he would cut hair forever but his retirement boiled down to back problems.

“I’m quitting because my back is giving me trouble; otherwise, I would keep working,” he said Friday. “I’m not ready to quit; it’s just that my mind is willing, but my body is not.”

In 1956, at the age of 22, Medina returned to his home of Bryan-College Station and started working at the barber shop, which at the time was located on the bottom floor of the building (where The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill now operates).

After spending 22 years on the bottom floor, the business and Medina moved upstairs. This prime location allowed Medina’s business to flourish without advertising for many years, he said.

“I’m very grateful for the Aggie family, the Aggie people that go here — the faculty and students — and I’m very grateful for the support they gave me all these years,” Medina said.

When asked what his favorite style of haircut was to give over the years, Medina said he specialized in styles from the 1940s, '50s, '60s and '70s, including the renowned curl top and flat-top hairstyles. It takes much skill and improvisation tactics to be able to cut hair like that, something Medina has mastered over the years.

However, times have changed, and so has the demand for “good” haircuts like these, Medina said.

“Everyone that came into the shop, my thing was to make them look better when they left,” he said. “It’s not the case anymore. After COVID, people stopped coming to the barber shop.”

Medina added that although the shop went through its share of hard times, he had customers that remained loyal. Gene Hawkins is one of those regulars who came by the shop Friday for one final haircut from Medina.

“Today’s the day for regulars, I guess,” Hawkins said. “One more time!”

Hawkins, Texas A&M Class of 1981, said he began getting his hair cut “corps style” in 1979. A few years after graduating, Hawkins began getting his hair cut by Medina and has continued to do so ever since.

“He does a better job than any barber I’ve ever been to,” Hawkins said.

Even through the depths of COVID, Hawkins said he continued to call Medina when he needed a haircut.

“During the first part of COVID, I didn’t get my hair cut for the first two or three months,” Hawkins said. “I finally called Jesse and ended up driving over to his house a couple times, and he gave me a haircut at his house.”

This type of customer service touched the lives of three generations of Hawkins. Hawkins’ son got his hair cut by Medina before moving away for college, and his grandson tagged along with him on Friday.

While Aggieland Barber Shop is now closed, Medina’s legacy has made a lasting impression on the community.

“Thank you for 67 years of business,” a sign read Friday by the entrance to Aggieland Barber Shop.