In the 2001 hit movie “Legally Blonde,” Elle Woods had to fight sexism, stereotypes, snobbery and scandal as she proves you can be blonde and the smartest person in the room.

In 2007, that movie was turned into a big Broadway musical which comes to Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday as part of the OPAS 50th anniversary season.

Tickets for “Legally Blonde — The Musical” range from $32 to $102, available at the MSC Box Office on the ground floor of Rudder Tower, online at OPAS tickets.org or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Life is going just swell for Woods at UCLA until she is dumped by her boyfriend, who wants to get “serious” about life by going to Harvard Law. Elle decides to get back at her ex by working hard and also getting admitted to Harvard Law School. It is a struggle, but with the help of new friends, Elle succeeds at Harvard.

As an OPAS press release says, “’Legally Blonde’ warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!”