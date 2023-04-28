With an ambitious nationwide push for electric vehicle and hybrid sales, will local Bryan-College Station sellers and buyers join what the government is hoping to be a trend?

The Biden administration is proposing half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030. Local dealers contacted believe that is somewhat of an overreaching goal and is not possible to accomplish in less than a decade.

“I personally believe the 60% within 10 years goal is highly ambitious,” David Levine, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of College Station told The Eagle. “I don’t believe it to be an attainable number; however, if we shoot for 60% and get to 30%, it is still a huge number. I also believe that will be heavily regionalized.”

Before that can happen, improvements in battery and EV technologies need to lead to a future of better range and faster charging times.

“We don’t know what the next step is in EVs,” Levine said. “I don’t know what they look like in 10 years, they could be a solution for everybody, we don’t know yet.”

Mike Rentfro, general manager of College Station Ford, said with the new rollout plan, hybrid cars can also fall under that same category.

“The goal there is basically less fossil fuel consumption,” he said. “You can meet that standard EV wise, with more than just all-electric vehicles. I don’t think there is anybody in the country that knows what they are talking about, to [think] that is feasible in 10 years.”

However, Rentfro said that goal is realistic with hybrid technology to make the transition.

“It is unreasonable to expect that the infrastructure for electricity with all of the minerals needed to be mined for the batteries [will be solved in 10 years] ... it is an unfeasible hill to climb to make them all electric,” he said. “I do think it is going to be a bigger part of what we sell, realistically maybe 10% to 20% [in 10 years]. … I think you are going to see a much stronger mix of hybrid and electric technology than what people are thinking, which is all electric. I don’t think that is ever going to happen.”

Sales, make and model

From last year to now, Mercedes-Benz of College Station has sold about a dozen electric vehicles; prices ranged from $52,000 to $100,000 with 13 different models to choose from based on range and power level, according to Levine.

From last year to now, College Station Ford has sold about 40 electric vehicles; prices ranged from $40,000 to $95,000 with different two models to choose from, a Mustang SUV and F-150 Ford Lightning, according to Rentfro.

“In Texas, roughly 1% of the new vehicles sold last year were EVs and that includes Tesla, which owns a large market of EV sales,” Rentfro said. “So it might even be less than 1% of my business at the moment, but it is coming.”

In an EV, the power source takes up the same area that the fuel tank and the battery would take up in a combustion engine vehicle, Rentfro said; that means there is more space to where under the hood can be converted to trunk space.

“To a degree, there is no transmission in the car; there is not a need to shift through gears. … There is a smooth transition of power,” he said. “The only fluid spout in an electric vehicle that I know of is windshield wiper fluid.”

Reasons to buy or not to buy

Both Levine and Rentfro said buyers have come in with a planned motive for their purchase, and have weighed pros and cons of transitioning or adding an EV to their daily life. Levine said his entire showroom is either full electric or hybrid vehicles, while Rentfro said his EVs at the time are by order only.

“The general consensus right now is that people buying EVs are either buying them because they are curious, because they are incentivized to want to do something forward thinking and green, or because they feel that it will fit their lifestyle,” Levine said. “They don’t solve everybody’s problem yet, but the industry is trying to make strides there.”

If more EVs are sold, more charging stations become necessary to keep up. Levine said it becomes the classic chicken-or-the-egg situation.

“One of the big barriers to EV adoption that people have is range anxiety. It is, ‘Will I be able to find a charger?’” he said. “You may have to have four or five different apps on your phone to use different charge networks. … Right now we are so comfortable with just getting in the car and going, because of built-in navigation or Google Maps, and you aren’t out of reach. But with EVs if you want to go a distance, there is some planning that has to happen.”

Implementation and innovation are driven by need, Levine said, meaning until there are more EVs sold, people aren’t incentivized to bring chargers; the fastest level three chargers can cost up to $100,000 for installation.

“That range anxiety will only be alleviated with more infrastructure investment; but the infrastructure investment will be driven by more sales, but the sales will be driven by infrastructure investment,” he said. “Another concern is longevity and repair cost and insurance costs.”

As an example of the upside of EVs, Rentfro said his wife has been driving an electric vehicle for the last year and hasn’t been to a gas station since.

“The reason why people are buying them so far is because they are cool. They are really fun to drive, they are fast as all get out, they are quiet and are very convenient to own,” he said. “It is the new cool thing.”

However, are EVs truly eco-friendly? Rentfro said there is a debate on whether or not EVs create a lower carbon footprint, because they have to mine the minerals to build batteries.

“I am not so confident that buying a new EV versus the one you have is a better thing for our environment, and I think there is a conversation to be had about that,” he said.

Charging stations

There are 31 level two charging stations on the Texas A&M University campus and two on the RELLIS campus. According to PlugShare.com, there are seven charging stations in Bryan and 14 in College Station; in surrounding areas there is one in Caldwell, two in Navasota and one in Anderson.

According to the Texas Tribune, “only 105,807 electric vehicles were registered in Texas as of Aug. 31, 2022 — a paltry 0.4% of all vehicles, according to the state’s department of motor vehicles; that share is expected to rise to 8% in the next 10 years.”

“There are just 329 fast-charging stations across the state’s 270,000 square miles, leaving travelers with limited options as they plan their routes,” the April 3 article stated. “Companies need enough customers to justify building charging stations, but drivers want a sufficient number of charging stations before buying an electric car.”

Two pieces of proposed state legislation would provide what supporters say is a needed foundation for companies to put in more fast-charging stations to meet the expected demand: Senate Bill 1002 creates guidelines for how electric vehicle charging stations would be paid for and built: and Senate Bill 1001 establishes how they would be registered and inspected, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Meanwhile, some $400 million in federal funding to spur the build-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is coming to the state through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is adding pressure on state lawmakers to move the bills because many more fast-charging stations are expected to be built. The Texas Department of Transportation has an electric vehicle infrastructure plan in place, envisioning charging stations at least every 50 miles on designated major interstates, and 70 miles apart everywhere else. Businesses will be able to submit proposals to the state for funds to build the stations,” the article stated. “Lawmakers are also considering various legislation that would impose fees on electric vehicles, such as Senate Bill 505, which recently passed the Senate and would impose a $400 registration fee for a new electric vehicle and a $200 annual renewal fee.”

Rentfro said upon purchase, each vehicle comes with a charger, and the customer invests in installing a 220-plug, a plug similar for a washing machine, to charge in their vehicle overnight in their garage.

“My wife generally stays local when she travels, unless she goes to Houston, and she has never visited a charger that wasn’t in our garage,” he said. “It is not like it’s necessary to have the charging station in order for people to drive them, but it is for everyone. If you want to drive to Dallas and back, you are going to need some charging stations.”

Rentfro argues that it’s really not even the investment in the charging stations, rather the capacity of the electric grid.

“I started applying for an upgraded transformer in January; we are hoping to have everything installed in another three to four months. We are a six to seven month process to get the electricity upgrade necessary in order to add those charging stations, so the issue is whether or not the power grid can support it,” he said. “The funding is relevant but that is not the first hurdle to climb. If they can create the capacity for the electricity, I think more people will want to make that investment.”

Levels of charging

Electrical vehicles are not as new as people think they are, Rentfro said, but the range is what’s new.

“When they first came out, the range was about 17 miles to 18 miles and then it would convert over to a traditional combustion gas engine,” he said. “The fact that they are able to get in some cases, 400 to 500 miles as a majority get 200 miles out a single charge, is really what the new technology is.”

Levine explained the three levels of charging stations.

“Level one charging station is conventionally your home 1-10 outlet you would plug your TV into. That is going to be your slowest charging, that is emergency-use only. It is very slow,” he said. “Level two is known as your destination chargers, those are your overnight style charging. They are going to charge a car in three to 10 hours depending on state of charge. Level three is known as fast chargers. Tesla calls them ‘superchargers.’ In kilowatts they are from 24 to 350 kilowatts; when you see advertised ‘charges from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes’ that is the level three style charger. Those are specific installations usually along highways. … You are never going to have one of those at home.”

Buyer’s incentives, tax credits

Incentives to buy EVs are issued by states and the federal governments, but there is a lengthy list of qualifications both the car and buyer have to meet.

According to the Associated Press, 20 electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles will be eligible for a $7,500 U.S. tax credit, while another seven could get $3,750 under new federal rules.

“But under the Treasury Department rules and other provisions of last year's Inflation Reduction Act, most of the more than 60 electric or plug-in hybrids on sale in the U.S. won't get any tax credits. That could slow acceptance of electric vehicles and could delay reaching President Joe Biden's ambitious goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030,” the April 17 article stated. “The new rules, which govern how much battery minerals and parts can come from countries that don't have free trade agreements with the U.S., bumped nine vehicles off the tax credit eligibility list that went into effect Jan. 1.”

The 10 vehicles eligible for the full $7,500 credit are Tesla's Model 3 Performance model; the Tesla Model Y; Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup; the Chrysler Pacifica; and the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrids. Also, General Motors will have five models eligible this year including its top-selling Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and the upcoming Chevy Equinox small SUV, according to the Associated Press.

The seven models that could get a $3,750 credit include the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-ins; Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV; Escape plug-in and E-Transit electric van; the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in; and the standard range rear-wheel-drive version of Tesla's Model 3, according to the Associated Press.

“To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America. SUVs, vans and trucks can't have a sticker price greater than $80,000, while cars can't sticker for more than $55,000. There also are income limits for buyers,” the article stated. “Many of the vehicles that aren't eligible for the credit are made outside of North America, but their manufacturers are building assembly and battery plants in the U.S., and more vehicles will become eligible. In addition to the price limits, there also are income limits aimed to stop wealthier people from getting credits. … Battery parts cannot be sourced in those countries starting in 2024; minerals can’t come from those countries in 2025.”

Levine said at his dealership, he currently does not have a vehicle eligible for the current tax credits due to manufacturing requirements and assembly points. He also said his buyers haven’t expressed a focus on the incentive as a reason to buy an EV. Rentfro said about 25% of the cars he sold would have qualified for the tax credit.

“I am not positive it has been a huge motivator for anyone, but I do know that everyone that buys one has gone to try to collect a [tax credit],” Rentfro said.

To view eligible credits, visit fueleconomy.gov.

Chef Tai a happy owner

Chef Tai Lee is the owner of Kanji Sushi, Urban Table and Sôlt Restaurants in College Station. He purchased a 2022 Mercedes EQS in October from Levine and so far, he said he has no complaints.

“I got a good deal on it,” he told The Eagle on Friday. “It is so eerily peaceful to be in that car, it is super quiet, there is no engine, no exhaust. … You press, it goes.”

Even though it is a smooth ride, he said he and his family did consider all of the limitations and weighed all of the possible downsides.

“The lack thereof charging stations has always been my reluctance jumping over to an EV for many years, even when Tesla was coming up,” he said. “I love the technology, but I have to go to Dallas and Houston and I can’t go there and come back on one charge. The main reason I went for an EQS is it has the largest battery capacity with one of the longest ranges available right now. That was the only reason I bought that car. … I just wanted to make sure there was a car that can get me there with enough charging network, where I could charge something relatively quickly and continue to move on.”

Lee said most people rely on home charging, and at a level two charger, the person would need to rely on eight or nine hours to get a full charge. When he takes his family on trips to Dallas or Houston they leave the car charging overnight, and may have to stop once more in B-CS to get a final charge. Depending on the charger, some will have a cost while others won’t. Both Mercedes and Ford offer free charging stations for their buyers. Lee also owns three regular vehicles and doesn’t plan to fully switch to electric anytime soon.

“It is significantly cheaper; I did some math and found it is way cheaper than the gas,” he said. “It is an efficient way for transportation if we can make the batteries more efficiently, and I know the technology is coming up, but we will see. In 10 years will we solve it? I am not sure. It seems like a lot to do. Another concern for me is that electric cars are heavier so it does tear up your road. A New York City parking garage collapsed; some people point the finger to the EVs because they are literally twice as heavy as a normal car would be. There are some moral concerns within me if going electrical is truly the right thing. But I think everything will be electrical in 20 or 30 years.”

Lee said he did not buy an electric car because he was looking to be environmentally friendly, but rather because he felt it was the right technology for comfort and what he was looking for; and it had a side benefit of not having to go to the gas station.

“My wife loves it because she hasn’t seen a gas station in six months,” he said. “She goes home, plugs it in and the next day the car is charged.”

However, Lee said he does have a guilty conscience when he ponders where the electricity is coming from.

“Luckily in Bryan-College Station we use BTU [Bryan Texas Utilities] and they use a natural gas turbine generator to generate power. It is relatively clean and low emission power station. We are not using any crazy fossil fuel, so I feel a little less guilty here. But the source of electricity varies by state,” he said. “I want to see how the U.S. government will be funding each state with the renewable because they want to do a zero-carbon footprint. I understand the intent of it, but are they really making a zero-carbon footprint?”