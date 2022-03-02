Vasquez, Booker headed to runoff in Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 race

The race for the Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 Democratic candidate will continue into a runoff between incumbent Celina Vasquez and opponent Darrell Booker.

Neither Vasquez nor Booker received more than 50% of the vote in the three-way Democratic primary race that included Bryan native Loretta Montoya Garcia.

Tuesday night’s unofficial results show Vasquez with 45.61% of the vote and Booker with 41.59%. Of the 1,445 ballots recorded as of Tuesday night, Garcia received 12.80%.

Vasquez said she had to go through three elections three years ago, and she is ready to do it again. Vasquez was elected to her first term over former justice of the peace Louis Garcia.

“We’re just going to continue to do the work that we’ve been doing, and that is continuing to get our message out to our community about the accomplishments and the improvements that we’ve been able to garner in the first three years of our term,” she said.

Booker said he was a “bag of nerves,” but thanked the people who supported him.