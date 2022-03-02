District clerk race headed to runoff

The Republican race for Brazos County District Clerk will head to a runoff with none of the three candidates receiving at least 50% of the vote.

Incumbent Gabriel Garcia received 38.20% of the vote and will be in the runoff. As of 10:15 Tuesday night, the unofficial results showed runner-up Margaret Meece headed to the runoff with 31.47% of the vote; however, just 173 votes separated Meece and third-place candidate Krystal Kelly, who had 30.33% of the vote in the unofficial count.

“We’ll see how it goes. I feel good. I feel strong, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Garcia said. “I feel confident we’ll get it done.”

Meece said she expected it to be a close race, but found it was closer than she expected, calling it a “nail-biter” the entire night.

“I’m really glad to have made the runoff, and I’m just feeling lucky and blessed,” she said. “I really appreciate the support I got.”

Kelly said she wants to make sure absentee ballots are reflected in the unofficial results since there is such a small difference in the vote totals for second and third.