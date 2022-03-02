District clerk race headed to runoff

The Republican race for Brazos County District Clerk will head to a runoff with none of the three candidates receiving at least 50% of the vote.
Incumbent Gabriel Garcia received 38.20% of the vote and will be in the runoff. As of 10:15 Tuesday night, the unofficial results showed runner-up Margaret Meece headed to the runoff with 31.47% of the vote; however, just 173 votes separated Meece and third-place candidate Krystal Kelly, who had 30.33% of the vote in the unofficial count.
“We’ll see how it goes. I feel good. I feel strong, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Garcia said. “I feel confident we’ll get it done.”
Meece said she expected it to be a close race, but found it was closer than she expected, calling it a “nail-biter” the entire night.
“I’m really glad to have made the runoff, and I’m just feeling lucky and blessed,” she said. “I really appreciate the support I got.”
Kelly said she wants to make sure absentee ballots are reflected in the unofficial results since there is such a small difference in the vote totals for second and third.
Before getting that confirmation, she said, her “hope and prayer” for the district clerk’s office is that she hopes the office is run more efficiently.
“I’m very humbled,” Kelly said about the support she received. “Every person that I met, every hand that I shook, just getting to talk to people to explain things.”
The same three candidates faced off against each other in 2018 when the position was left vacant after Marc Hamlin left office. That primary went into a runoff as well with Garcia defeating Meece by fewer than 150 votes.
The runoff election will take place May 24, and the winner will face unopposed Democratic candidate Searcy L. Toliver in the general election in November.