Election workshop held to look at ongoing issues

The Commissioners Court held an election-focused workshop Tuesday following concerns about a polling location, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, being closed during the May 24 runoff election.

A presentation covering the inner workings of elections was provided by Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock and Brazos County elections coordinator Krystal Ocon. Commissioners Court members had the opportunity to question various issues they either observed or heard from citizens over the course of the election.

Polling locations' proximity to voters was questioned by Russ Ford, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2. Ford said during the runoff the closest polling location for east Brazos County residents was Arena Hall, a location that would be a two-hour roundtrip for a resident living in Edge.

“I feel like that's disenfranchising voters which, I think, is part of the issue with the decision on Galilee church,” Ford said. “If we disenfranchise even one voter, then we’ve done a disservice to our community.”

When asked whether distance was accounted for when determining polling locations, Hancock said the locations were strategically placed around the county at highly visible venues with distance as one of the factors.

“We also look at the turnout for those locations, and what it costs for us to have those locations,” Hancock said. “For me historically, I’ve only been in this county since 2016, I look at what’s done in the past.”

Ford said trusting past decisions has created problems by making it more challenging to vote, resulting in lower turnout.

If it had the resources, Hancock said the Elections Administration could open all 25 polling locations during every election, however it would be mismanaging tax dollars since elections have various turnouts.

“We had 21,000 people vote in the primary with 25 locations,” Hancock said. “We only had 12,000 votes in the runoff. Historically those numbers do drop significantly. Not just in our county, but statewide, so that’s part of what we use to determine where those are.”

Irma Cauley, the Precinct 4 Commissioner, expressed concerns about early voting hours being between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the course of a single week.

“That defeats the purpose of early voting because the working person, like my neighbors or myself, would not be able to vote that whole week,” Cauley said.

Early voting hours are approved by the Commissioners Court and while times could be expanded or changed, the primary issue lies with staffing, Hancock said.

“Nearly every worker we have is over age 65, most of them over the age of 70 and some of them are 85,” Hancock said. “I am completely blessed to have them still working for me. There’s no way they could manage two weeks. We could trade out weeks, but we do not have the staffing.”

Cauley suggested early voting hours be between noon and 8 p.m. to provide enough time for citizens to get to the polls after work. Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1, was wary of changing the hours and would prefer to have them expanded.

Ocon said many of their workers were tired over the course of the pandemic and did not want to return. Ocon said she worked 105 overtime hours during the election season.

“I understand we’re here for the voters, we’re here for them to get out and vote, we’re all for the voters of Brazos County, but I need people to work elections,” Ocon said.

Bryan Ballroom, a polling location during the runoff, also was called into question by the Commissioners Court due to ongoing road construction which may have deterred voters, members said. Despite the construction, Ocon said it was still accessible to voters.

“There were no streets saying closed roads, there was nothing like that that would have prevented them from getting there,” she said.

Hancock said the locations that were chosen were selected based off previous primary and runoff election data. Galilee was never used in a special election on Election Day, but is always used for early voting, Hancock said.

“Much like the Commissioners Court, it was in conjunction with a recommendation,” Hancock said. “I think part of the issue this time was that there were two brand new party chairs (Democratic and Republican Party of Brazos County) that had never ran a primary, so they relied off of what we told using past data.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said the court wants to make sure every vote counts by making it as convenient, easy and accessible as possible. She assured voters Galilee will remain open in future elections.

