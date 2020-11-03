 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election results from College Station City Council races
0 comments

Election results from College Station City Council races

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 logo

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for College Station City Council races come in for the 2020 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Here are the results:

College Station City Council Place 1

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bob Brick
Jason Cornelius

College Station City Council Place 3

Candidate Votes Percentage
Linda Harvell
Dell Seiter

College Station City Council Place 4

Candidate Votes Percentage
Elizabeth Cunha
Joe Guerra Jr.

College Station City Council Place 5

Candidate Votes Percentage
John Nichols
Brian Alg
Craig Regan
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert