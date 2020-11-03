Election results from College Station City Council races

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for College Station City Council races come in for the 2020 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Here are the results:
College Station City Council Place 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bob Brick
|Jason Cornelius
College Station City Council Place 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Linda Harvell
|Dell Seiter
College Station City Council Place 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Elizabeth Cunha
|Joe Guerra Jr.
College Station City Council Place 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Nichols
|Brian Alg
|Craig Regan
