Election results from Brazos County
Election results from Brazos County

Election 2020 logo

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2020 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Here are the results from Brazos County:

Brazos County

Brazos County Sheriff

Candidate Votes Percentage
Wayne Dicky
Patrick Logan

Brazos County Attorney

Candidate Votes Percentage
Earl Gray
Freddie Medina

Brazos County Commissioners Count, Precinct 2

Candidate Votes Percentage
Russ Ford
Jane Sherman

Bryan City Council

Bryan City Council District 3

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bobby Gutierrez
Jonna Schreiber

Bryan City Council District 4

Candidate Votes Percentage
Doris Machinski
Flynn Adcock

College Station City Council

College Station City Council Place 1

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bob Brick
Jason Cornelius

College Station City Council Place 3

Candidate Votes Percentage
Linda Harvell
Dell Seiter

College Station City Council Place 4

Candidate Votes Percentage
Elizabeth Cunha
Joe Guerra Jr.

College Station City Council Place 5

Candidate Votes Percentage
John Nichols
Brian Alg
Craig Regan

Bryan school board

Bryan school board Place 2

Candidate Votes Percentage
Julie Harlin
Ebony Peterson

Bryan school board Place 6

Candidate Votes Percentage
David Stasny
Deidra Davis

College Station school board

College Station school board Place 6

Candidate Votes Percentage
Thomas Hall
Tammie Preston-Phillips
