Election results from Brazos County

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2020 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Here are the results from Brazos County:
Brazos County
Brazos County Sheriff
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Wayne Dicky
Patrick Logan
Brazos County Attorney
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Earl Gray
Freddie Medina
Brazos County Commissioners Count, Precinct 2
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Russ Ford
Jane Sherman
Bryan City Council
Bryan City Council District 3
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Bobby Gutierrez
Jonna Schreiber
Bryan City Council District 4
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Doris Machinski
Flynn Adcock
College Station City Council
College Station City Council Place 1
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Bob Brick
Jason Cornelius
College Station City Council Place 3
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Linda Harvell
Dell Seiter
College Station City Council Place 4
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Elizabeth Cunha
Joe Guerra Jr.
College Station City Council Place 5
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
John Nichols
Brian Alg
Craig Regan
Bryan school board
Bryan school board Place 2
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Julie Harlin
Ebony Peterson
Bryan school board Place 6
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
David Stasny
Deidra Davis
College Station school board
College Station school board Place 6
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Thomas Hall
Tammie Preston-Phillips
