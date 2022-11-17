Elected BISD board members sworn into office

Prior to being elected to the Single Member District 3 seat on the Bryan school board, Leo Gonzales II, along with his father, his wife, Kim Gonzales, and their son, Trey, spent two months knocking on people’s doors and introducing himself to the community.

Because of that commitment, Gonzales’ father wanted Trey, a senior at Rudder High School in Bryan, to administer the oath of office Thursday night at the Bryan City Council's swearing-in ceremony at the Bryan ISD Administration Building.

“It was very, very exciting to have him here with me tonight,” Gonzales said of Trey, who was joined by siblings Lauren and Bella. “I love Bryan; I’m very, very excited and looking forward to working with the board.”

Gonzales, who won 60.3% of the vote, serves as both an attorney and a real estate broker. He works with Momentum Realty and has served on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission.

After Gonzales was sworn in along with incoming members Felicia Benford and David Stasny, the board stepped into the annual team building training session, so Gonzalez and others were able to get a glimpse of what being a school board member will look like.

“When you’re an outsider, you kind of take things for granted,” Gonzales said. “It’s an absolute eye-opener, so it is really neat to be on the inside and see what goes into all these decisions.”

The special meeting Thursday was held to canvas the Nov. 8 election returns and officially declare the winners.

Benford ran unopposed and was reelected to the SMD 1 seat, and Stasny was reelected to the SMD 5 seat with 56% of the votes.

Benford is embarking on her fourth term on the board. She works as an Equity Health Coordinator and has two children, Christopher Carter and Nicholas Carter.

When asked what inspired her to run for reelection, Benford said it is the positive connection the board shares with the Bryan school district community.

“The positive things that we’re doing in the district for the students, as well as the staff and parents and just being able to hear what they need, hear them say all of the great things that we’re offering their children, just being able to show the children that there’s a better life in Bryan ISD with all the many paths they can take,” Benford said.

Stasny served on the board from 1990-2020 and was appointed in February 2021 to the SMD 5 position to complete Doug Wunneburger’s unexpired term. He works as an attorney, is married to Mary Stasny and has four children: Sarah, John, Rachel and George.

As he jumps into his 33rd year in service to the district, Stasny said he is prepared to build an even stronger system of trust between the board and the community.

“We’re going to be open and transparent to build trust with parents, with the students and with the community,” Stasny said.

While there are multiple schooling options in today’s learning world, Stasny said he is committed to obtaining the standards of public schooling alongside his peers on the board and across the district.

“We really have a good team right now; we have an excellent superintendent; we have excellent staff, but it’s fragile," he said. "Everything in public schools is fragile, and it doesn’t take much for it to start falling apart or losing its reputation, so I felt compelled to keep going a little longer and to have the benefit and use the benefit of my experience to support all those who are trying to keep it going and make it better. In the last few years, [we] have really accelerated the improvements.”

Stasny’s intent as a member of the board is to make the Bryan school district the first choice for every parent, regardless of their financial situation or how well their children are doing in school, he said.

“That’s my goal, and that’s what I get excited about every year,” he said.