College Station High School senior Heyu Li used a metaphorical spaceship to describe how his science teacher, Ian Taulli, has taken him on a learning expedition.

“When Mr. Taulli teaches, he has a gift for imparting knowledge in a way that makes me feel empowered,” Li said. “As if he is guiding me, in a spaceship, on an adventure across the universe and as we explore, he points out treasures that he has previously discovered: sparkling gold observations about quantum electrodynamics, deep-green manifolds which hide the secrets of electromagnetism, frozen furnaces filled with the laws of thermodynamics.”

Li said Taulli places these treasures, or precious jewels of knowledge, into the hands of his students to equip them with the necessary skills to fly their own spaceships. In the three years he has known him, Li said Taulli has fulfilled this task.

Li, who plans to attend Princeton University to major in mathematics following graduation, was one of 61 students to be honored at the annual College Station School District Education Foundation Senior Hall of Fame banquet Wednesday night at Hilton College Station.

Kylie McRaven, also a College Station senior, became emotional as she told the packed audience about the impact her cross country coach, Peter Martin, had on her. In the fall of 2022, McRaven injured her knee playing soccer and was unable to run cross country.

Even so, McRaven said Martin made her feel included. She spoke about the moment her team took third in the state cross country championship and Martin placed a state medal around her neck.

“Words cannot express how much this gesture meant to me and how overwhelmed I was at his sincere kindness,” McRaven said. “His character, leadership, integrity and enthusiasm are incredibly impactful.”

Following graduation, McRaven plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in chemical engineering and run cross country and track.

Teachers from A&M Consolidated High School, College Station High School and College View High School voted on graduating senior candidates. The top 6% were honored at Wednesday’s banquet.

“In College Station ISD, we strive to prepare our learners for their own unique success, each life, each day, each hour,” Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, said. “And to be a hall of fame honoree is the ultimate embodiment of achieving that unique success.”

Parkerson said the students were selected based on their integrity, leadership and dedication to their schools and positive attitudes rather than their GPA and class rank.

“Among our honorees tonight, we have students who represent the wide array of opportunities students have in CSISD — both in academics and in extracurricular activities,” Parkerson said.

In return, the students paid tribute to an educator who has made an impact on their academic career or life and wrote an essay in their honor. Six students were selected to read their essays aloud at the banquet, including Li and McRaven.

“As you read through these essays, you will easily see how the power and influence of an educator goes well beyond the classroom walls,” Parkerson said.

Education Foundation board member Brad Corrier said this is his favorite event because it is the epitome of what the foundation is about: celebrating a fantastic school system full of excellent teachers and outstanding students.

“I hope you’ll take pride in how far you’ve come,” Teresa Benden, executive director of the education foundation, told students. “Dream big in where you’re going to be going, but don’t forget to enjoy your journey.”

Following the program, Superintendent Mike Martindale stepped to the podium to give closing remarks. Addressing the students, their parents and educators in attendance, Martindale said there are few events with more meaning than the Senior Hall of Fame.