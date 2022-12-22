Educator Anne Reber retires after 28 years at Texas A&M

On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflected on what her time in education has meant to her.

Her simple conclusion is the people made it all worthwhile.

“I love the students, and that’s what we’re there for, but it’s the people I worked with and watching them problem solve and meet these challenges head on,” Reber said. “It’s hard at the time as you’re going through it, but when you get to the outcome and the end you’re like ‘All right, we did good work today.’”

Originally from Upstate New York, Reber followed her future husband to Texas in 1983 and began teaching in the Bryan school district. Eventually moving into administration, Reber completed her master’s degree in 1991 and left the school district in 1994 to pursue her doctorate full time, which she earned in 1999.

“I loved public education and thought I would return, but once I got to A&M, I started working with college students with disabilities, which was my career path: special education,” Reber said.

Within A&M, she continued to move up in administrative positions until she became dean of students in 2010. In 2016, “associate vice president for student affairs” was added to her title.

“I tell young professionals or maybe even graduate students to be prepared because life will open up many different doors for you, and you get to decide if you’re going to walk through that door, but it might not be the door you thought was going to open up for you,” Reber said. “We just need to be prepared to either say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ but life will certainly decide to provide you those opportunities.”

Every day was different in the role of dean, Reber said, but the focus was always on the students.

“As a dean of students, your job is to, historically, to take care of students,” Reber said. “Whether it was students in crisis, maybe students who had gotten sick, students who were meeting financial challenges, sometimes students who made a poor decision and had to leave the university and then ultimately sometimes student death.”

In those times, Reber would work with the family and friends of the student that died as they dealt with their loss.

Although it took her a while to discover her favorite aspect of the role, Reber said it boiled down to assisting the university and its community in any way she could.

“I’m a helper. I just like to help people through their issues, their challenges and so I think every step even as a schoolteacher, as a professional working with college students with disabilities and then even as a dean of students or an administrator,” Reber said. “Whether you were helping students, families, staff, I really enjoyed that aspect of helping people troubleshoot, problem solve to get to the best solution possible.”

It turns out that her favorite part of the job also doubled as the most challenging. From dealing with the impact of the 1999 bonfire tragedy that killed a dozen people and injured 27 to natural disasters, including hurricanes and even the “snow-apocalypse” of 2021, Reber said her role was to help identify a solution, and sometimes the solution was not the most desired outcome.

“Those were always challenging because no two were the same. The challenges that students brought forward took a lot of creativity, problem solving and people,” Reber said. “But those were good challenges in the aspect of it brought people together to find a solution.”

Reminiscing on her time at A&M, Reber said she would have advised herself [or anyone accepting a role in the future] to prepare for the growth of the university.

“It was big at that time when I first started and now it’s obviously even bigger, so I think the advice would be to really learn the institution because there are so many different aspects of it,” Reber said. “There are just so many resources, so many people, so many offices, and it’s not possible for one person to know it all, but I think the more you know then the more equipped you are to help people navigate it.”

With that, Reber said those who work at the university band together to make the school feel more welcoming, more inclusive and not so big that students feel overwhelmed by its size.

“You do that by knowing the institution, so when somebody comes to my office and they have a question, I find the answer and give it to them,” Reber said. “I don’t send them to another office thinking that’s the right place because none of us like to have to go to six different offices before we find the answer.”

She also acknowledged her Aggie peers for providing those answers to students throughout the university.

“I’ve been blessed with talented and creative staff at the university across the board — student affairs, academic affairs — they are just some amazing people there, and that’s what makes it work,” she said. “You don’t do it alone, and everyone knows that at Texas A&M.”

Aside from her coworkers, Reber said the Aggie spirit floated down to her immediate family. Her husband, Tom, began working at A&M in 1982 in recreational sports and now serves as the executive associate vice president and chief of staff for the vice president of student affairs. Their two children, Chelsea and Will, were both born and raised in Bryan, attended the Bryan school district and have taken on roles in and around A&M.

Will works for the Texas A&M Division of Technology Services, and his partner, Allison, is a teacher at Texas A&M’s Becky Gates Children’s Center where their daughter, Wyatt, attends.

“We have really enjoyed our time here,” Reber said. “Once Tom and I got married and started a family, it just got harder and harder to even think about leaving. In each phase of our marriage, we just found more things we liked about this community, and now it’s truly home.”

Chelsea, assistant news director and co-host of WTAW’s "The Infomaniacs," said growing up in a household with parents who worked at A&M was a blessing because it provided her with an inside look at the inner workings of the university. Having attended Blinn College for two years on a volleyball scholarship before graduating from A&M in 2010, Chelsea said she has cultivated an appreciation for the college and its employees.

“Even though I was only at the school for two years, I feel such a connection to it,” Chelsea said. “There are so many other positions and roles at the university that make it work, and I think I have a much better appreciation for all of those roles because of what my parents have done over the years.”

Chelsea said her mother was and continues to be an inspiration.

“I always admired the way that she handled difficult situations — whether it was being a mom, being a teacher, being a wife — every role that she has ever held she’s just done a fantastic job of setting this really high standard, and I’ve always admired that about her,” Chelsea said.

Now, in her professional career, Chelsea said she is using the lessons her mother taught her as a female in an administrative position who is tasked with making difficult decisions.

“It’s definitely given me the confidence to do the same in my job,” Chelsea said. “Even though I’m not making decisions like she was, there are still decisions that I have to make on a daily basis, so just watching her work through a lot of tough decisions has given me a lot of inspiration and confidence to do the same when I am facing something difficult.”

Because her schedule is flexible, Chelsea said she is looking forward to seeing her mother more now that she is retired.

Reber said retirement is so fresh that she has not had a lot of time to ponder exactly what it will look like. However, she said she is looking forward to spending more time with family, traveling to see extended family and working on home projects.

“My to-do list is always far greater than what I can actually achieve, and that’s OK,” Reber said.