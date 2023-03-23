The long-awaited debate on education savings accounts reached the Texas Senate on Wednesday. Proponents for and those against Senate Bill 8 — which would use state funds to provide $8,000 to every parent who wishes to send their child to an accredited private school — took turns relaying their support of and concerns about the proposed legislation.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, authored the bill and began the conversation by outlining SB 8, also known as the “Texas Parental Bill of Rights,” that includes parental rights to curriculum and instructional materials, prohibits sexual orientation or gender identity from being taught in public schools, establishes an education savings account program and more.

Creighton said funding for this program will be drawn from general revenue, not the Foundation School Program dollars for public schools. Speaking directly to public school advocates who have said an ESA program would forfeit public education dollars, Creighton added that members of the Senate are lifting up public schools like never before by covering school funding, new enrollment, school safety provisions, health insurance stipends and public school teacher pay raises.

In return, an ESA would give parents the freedom to decide where to send their child to school, he said, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deemed as an emergency item this legislative session.

“No one knows what’s better for a child’s success than their parents,” Abbott said during his stop at Brazos Christian School on March 8. “Parents matter and parents deserve the freedom to be able to choose the education they believe is best for their child.”

Local public school districts have announced firm opposition to education savings accounts.

The College Station school district’s 2023 legislative priorities state under the word “vouchers” that they “Oppose any state plan that would use vouchers, tax credits, taxpayer savings grants, tuition reimbursements, or other means to divert public tax dollars to private entities, homeschooled students, or parents without the same academic and financial accountability or transparency to the state, taxpayers, or local communities as public school districts.”

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s about everyone having to be accountable and transparent for how those funds are used,” College Station school district Superintendent Mike Martindale said at a Nov. 13 board workshop.

The Bryan school district’s 2023-24 legislative priorities are similar. Following the word “Preserve,” the district’s priorities state it “Supports plans keeping public tax dollars going to public school districts held accountable by elected school board members who reside in the communities they serve. Ensure public tax dollars are not diverted to private entities.”

“We stand firm on everything that we’ve declared,” Bryan school district Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said at a March 6 board workshop. “We really are hopeful the legislators will make decisions in the best interest of children at all schools in the state of Texas and that they will adequately fund our school finance funding sources, especially for compensation to pay our teachers.”

Bryan Board President Julie Harlin echoed these sentiments at the same workshop.

“There are conversations happening right now in communities and with our legislators about things that may not be so positive for public education, so I just encourage all of us to be vigilant in our advocacy to share what we want to happen with those who make those decisions,” Harlin said. “That’s the burden that is upon all of us in our communities is to voice our concerns when we hear about things that may not be as favorable to our public schools.”

Creighton said there are safeguards embedded in SB 8 to prevent the fraudulent use of an ESA. Also included is the provision that districts with less than 20,000 students will have access to $20,000 over two years to make up for any students who leave their district to use an ESA.

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, alluded to the potential “unintended consequences” resulting from the 50-page committee substitute. One of which is the amount of the individual ESAs as Creighton said the average cost of private school in Texas is $10,000.

“If the voucher doesn’t cover the cost, how does this provide freedom to the parents who can’t afford the other costs that come?” regarding tuition, books, uniforms, transportation and the meal plans that accompany private schooling. Creighton responded there are other scholarships available to families who cannot cover the gap.

State Sen. Morgan LaMantia, D-South Padre Island, asked about the possibility of private schools raising their tuition to meet the $8,000 in order to get the full benefit of the ESA program. There are auditing provisions within SB 8, Creighton responded, where the comptroller would report back to the Senate about how the money is being used.

LaMantia also asked about private schools being able to accept or deny students into their schools. Senator Drew Springer, R-Muenster, added that while an approximate 60,000 students could benefit from this bill, some students, who are already enrolled in private school, would not because of the bill's eligibility requirements.

“This legislature in the past hasn’t helped the family [those who have made sacrifices to send their children to private schools] that you mentioned,” Creighton said to Springer. “We have to start somewhere, and there’s scarcity of dollars, and we’re not as much excluding them; we’re just saying we’ve got to build infrastructure that makes sense for the public school system to digest and at the same time give our parents and our families the rights they deserve.”

Creighton said there is $500 million in the bill with two-thirds weighted toward public schools rated C, D and F with the state accountability system (based on standardized test scores) and a third available for A and B or any rating. This means that a family that has been sending their child to private school would have to enroll their child into a public school for 90% of the school year to be eligible for an ESA, Springer said.

Menéndez pointed out that private schools do not have the same accountability systems as public schools. This means that students requiring special education could be denied acceptance into a private school.

Creighton said private schools have the authority to set their criteria with the parents having the right to say whether it is fair or not, i.e. leaving the decision to the parents.

Four additional bills concerning parental rights, school choice and education savings accounts were discussed Wednesday.

SB 29 regards a constitutional amendment to establish a parent’s right to direct a child’s education and was authored by State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney. SB 176 works to establish the Texas Parental Empowerment Program with money following the child through an insurance premium tax credit for contributions to the program and was authored by Senator Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston.

Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, presented SB 2354, which he authored to establish the ESA program for disadvantaged children and their siblings to use public money for alternatives to public schools, as well as an insurance premium tax credit for program contributions.

“This is not money that’s going through the Texas Education Agency; this is money going to the comptroller so that there’s specific accountability outside the education system for it,” Bettencourt said. “That’s a hallmark for all four of these plans.”

This accountability system includes random audits by a third party who will notify the comptroller program to report any legal violations to the local district attorney, he said.

“If you have a program that works, you continue with it and you use your accountability system to check it,” Bettencourt said. “If you can’t keep it straight, don’t get into this program.”

When the time came for public testimonies on all five bills (8, 29, 176, 2354 and 2483), State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, said there were approximately 216 registered to speak. Witnesses ranged from private, public and homeschool family members and advocates to representatives of state organizations advocating for or against one or more of these bills.

While there continues to be a lot of debate surrounding this topic, one commonality remains: providing Texas students with the education they deserve.

To follow the Texas legislative session, go to capitol.texas.gov/Home.aspx.