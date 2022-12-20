Edge elected as mayor pro tem for Bryan City Council

Bryan City Councilman James Edge of Single Member District 4 was elected as mayor pro tem following executive session in a special meeting Monday night at the Bryan Municipal Building.

He was elected to the seat in May of this year and will serve until November 2024.

Edge is a fourth-generation Bryan resident and has lived in District 4 for more than 18 years. Edge is a 1982 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Blinn College in Bryan.

According to the city’s website, Edge has worked in retail, homebuilding, real estate and served as the district director for former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.

He has served on various boards and committees including the Bryan Business Council and the BISD Superintendent’s Advisory Committee. Councilmember Edge currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Sexual Assault Resource Center and is a member of the Bryan Rotary Club and the Sons of the American Legion, according to the website.