Ebony Overtures from TROUPE
Ebony Overtures from TROUPE

Brazos Valley TROUPE, the purveyor of family friendly entertainment, will present a special Valentine’s edition of its popular Ebony Overtures concerts on Saturday.

Among the great artists whose music will be performed are Nat “King” Cole, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Etta James, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Luther Vandross, The Platters, The Temptations, Billie Holiday, Lionel Richie, Peabo Bryson, Toni Braxton, Sarah Vaughan and others.

Performers will include Mark Bendiksen, Leslie Bruce, Tyler Burtin, Tonya Cochran-Cooper, Layla Cooper, Mariah Cooper, Alexya Drummond, Kevin Haliburton, Jessica Steels, M.A. Sterling and Alvina Williams.

Desserts will be served, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3701 E. 29th St. in Bryan’s Town & Country Center.

Tickets are $35 each, $60 for two and $100 for four. To make reservations, go to bvttix@yahoo.com and indicate how many tickets you need.

Masks are encouraged, but not required.

