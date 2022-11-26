Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5

Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday.

Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8.

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014.

“I think that Bryan has really been going in the right direction and that has been the culmination of years of work and planning,” she said. “I think we are perfectly poised to see more economic development which puts us in a great position to bring the kind of infrastructure, improvements and public safety that the city needs.”

She currently serves on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She has previously served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, and also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

Renold previously served as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Texas Chapter; she currently serves on the board of directors. She is also the associate director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center at the Academy for Advanced Telecommunications and Learning Technologies.

“I have been involved in this community on so many levels for so many years that I want to put my professional experience to use for the city of Bryan and I am very passionate about it. … I think now that we have newly elected councilmembers and a mayor, I think that really enhances the need for some different experience,” she said. “And I think a draw for me as a candidate for city council would be my professional experience in managing large organizations; and considering we have three of the councilmembers and a mayor that were elected, have served on the Planning and Zoning committee and have that experience. I think it is important for the city to have some diversity on council.”

She graduated from Texas A&M in 2002, and received her master's degree from the University of North Texas.

Ewers-Shurtleff said she has a lot more experience in private industry as a small business owner.

“I grew up on a farm and ranch, so I have worked for a family owned business my entire life, I have a lot of experience with budgets and with private industry [where] you have to make your budget work or your business doesn’t stay open, so I think that is a distinguishing factor,” she said. “I also have municipal experience, as well as legal experience.”

Renold said she is aligned with the goals and the plan for the city, and believes she can provide a unique perspective that adds value to the decisions that are made for the city.

“Specifically, I have been endorsed by the Bryan Firefighters but I have a unique perspective in being involved in the community already and having those relationships that are needed to make sure we have a comprehensive plan to grow and that of course includes economic development,” she said. “My background is seeking sources of revenue outside of taxing. What I am used to and what I have a background in is looking at what sources of funding are available, whether it is federal grants for public safety or improvements in technology, that make work more efficient. I think there are creative ways we can make Bryan the place to be for first responders.”

Ewers-Shurtleff said she has the endorsement of third-place candidate Kyle Schumann.

“We are already working together to address some of his concerns that were specific to his neighborhood and in communication to the city specifically in District 5,” she said. “I have the endorsement of the entire incoming council, Republicans, Democrats, the incoming mayor; they have all endorsed me and I have served with several of them on planning and zoning, so they are familiar with my leadership, they trust it and they have endorsed me. “

Both Renold and Ewers-Shurtleff said District 5 has infrastructure needs, among other necessary needs for the district.

“Making sure that traffic is not an issue, making sure that we have enough infrastructure to accommodate the population growth, especially with multi-family housing,” Renold said. “Amenities is also a need. Making sure that as more people move out and build houses out on the west side, that there are enough gas stations, restaurants, businesses. Where in the past we had to drive basically to Texas Avenue to go to the store, now we have Walmart, but that has been the only thing out there for a long time. The walkability of our neighborhoods, not so much transportation, but more of making sure our neighborhoods are connected and easily accessible for our kids to walk or ride bikes, and people who want to get outside, to make sure we are looking at those issues.”

Ewers-Shurtleff said District 5 is diverse and has needs across the board.

“There are some older parts on the eastern part of District 5, and then we have new neighborhoods like Edgewater and Traditions, so they have very different needs. I think we have some infrastructure concerns on the eastside of District 5. We have some streets that are older that have become high traffic as kind of cut-throughs for neighborhoods,” she said. “There are some [areas] that need attention to speed bumps and additional stop signs, potholes and basic infrastructure needs on the east side. On the west side, we would like to continue to draw new businesses out there. We are kind of in a desert out there when it comes to restaurants, grocery stores and things like that, so that is the kind of development we need on the west side.”

For more information about Renold’s campaign, visit ajrenold.org.

For more information about Ewers-Shurtleff’s campaign, visit marcaforbryan.com.

Voters will be asked for identification at the polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport. Only residents who live in Single Member District 5 can vote in this election.

Early voting schedule is as follows:

Nov. 28 through Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day is Dec. 8 and runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting and Election Day voting will take place at DesignSpark Innovation Center, located at 3891 South Traditions Drive in Bryan.

Applications for mail ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, addressed to Brazos County Election Administrator’s Office, 300 East William Joel Bryan Parkway, Bryan, Texas 77803; telephone is 361-5770; fax is 361-5779; email is thancock@brazoscountytx.gov.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov; or visit brazosvotes.org.