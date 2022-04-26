Early voting starts for Brazos County residents

Early voting has started for the May 7 special election for two constitutional amendments and a tax measure for emergency service districts, and will continue through next Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 127 early votes cast for the special election, which is a slow start according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.

Voters can vote for or against the state of Texas Proposition 1, which would reduce the amount paid by the elderly and disabled whose school property taxes have been frozen when those school taxes decrease.

Voters can also vote for or against the state of Texas Proposition 2, “increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Residents who live in Brazos County Emergency Service District 3 or District 4 can vote on the adoption of a local sales and use tax, at a rate not to exceed 1.5% in the district.

Jerry Merker, president of the Brazos County Emergency Service District 3 Volunteer Fire Department board, said the districts won't have to collect as much in property taxes to keep up with their expenses if the vote passes.

“We are also trying to get our stuff more modern and have gotten rid of some older trucks that are 20 or 30 years old," he said. "We are trying to stay debt-free.”

Currently, Merker said District 3 is able to make 90% of its calls with volunteers. Having a portion of the state's 8.25% sales tax will help in case the department needs a paid fire chief, Merker said. The ESD District 4 Volunteer Fire Department is planning to staff duty crew with their funds, Merker said.

“The potential of this will get us another source of income other than property tax,” he said. “I hope voters go out and vote yes and support [their] fire department.”

Early voting for the special election will be through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then again on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting for the local primaries runoff election will take place May 16 through May 20. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, May 24.

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail for the primaries runoff election is May 13 by 5 p.m.

Early voting locations include:

• Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

• Memorial Student Center, Room L526, Texas A&M campus, College Station

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

