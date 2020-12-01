Early voting has begun for for CS City Council runoff

Early voting for the runoff election to determine the College Station City Council Place 5 seat winner began yesterday and will run through Dec. 11. Voting is not open over the weekend. Runoff election day is Dec. 15.

The candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Nichols and one of his two challengers, Craig Regan. Nichols received 12,990 or 45.7% of the votes in the November election while Regan got 10,633 or 37.4%. They are competing for a four-year term.

Voters can go to the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road or the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. to cast a ballot.

Early voting is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 7-8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 9-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours on election day, Dec. 15, are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To request an application to vote by mail, contact Early Voting Clerk, 300 E. William J. Bryan, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas 77803.