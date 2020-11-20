Dunkin’ Donuts opening College Station location Monday

Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open its College Station location on Monday.
Dunkin’ Donuts will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 12061 Wellborn Road. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant will employ about 30 people, offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and have a drive-thru.
The Dunkin’ location will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation in 2021.
Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in 1950 and the company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.
