Dunkin’ Donuts opening College Station location Monday
Dunkin' Donuts opening College Station location Monday

College Station Dunkin.jpeg
Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open its College Station location on Monday.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.  at 12061 Wellborn Road. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant will employ about 30 people, offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and have a drive-thru.

The Dunkin’ location will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation in 2021.

Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in 1950 and the company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.

