Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest to celebrate 10th anniversary

The 12 days of Christmas are still a ways off, but there will be 12 drummers drumming — and then some — Saturday at Cougar Stadium.

The College Station High School Cougar Band will host the 10th annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest at noon Saturday. The contest brings percussionists from 19 Texas middle and high schools to College Station to battle for top honors.

The live drumming competition commences at noon with the awards ceremony set for 5:15 p.m. In what is called a “standstill competition,” drumlines from each school will enter the field, setup, perform, tear down and exit in the 15-minute time requirement, or they will receive overtime penalties, the standstill competition’s guidelines said.

“Expect to see some very dedicated young men and women who are doing some of the best drumming in this part of the state,” contest director Zane Taylor said.

As in the past couple years during the height of COVID-19, the contest again has been opened up for virtual entries for schools that preferred not to attend in person. Three of the 19 participating schools already submitted a video of their show online, allowing judges to view and score their shows in time for all results to be announced at the same time during the live awards ceremony, Taylor said.

This year’s judges, Joe Hobbs, Dr. Sarah Burke and Robbie Green, will grade each drumline unit on the same three categories: execution, repertoire and performance effectiveness on a 100-point scale. Execution and performance effectiveness will be worth 35 points with repertoire receiving a maximum point value of 30.

Awards for virtual contestants will be Best Battery and Best Front Ensemble with first, second and third places provided for each specific classification, the Virtual Competition’s Rules and Guidelines said.

Live participants will compete for Best Snare Line, Best Tenor Line, Best Bass Line, Best Front Ensemble and Best Cymbal Line with first-, second- and third-place awards provided for each specific classification. A grand champion will be announced for the unit with the highest-scoring live performance of the entire competition.

Drums Along the Brazos is also expanding its reach with an individual and ensemble competition. These units will perform their music (they must play for four to seven minutes) in front of a single judge in a separate room from the standstill competition, according to the guidelines.

“This is going to allow individuals to prepare a solo and perform it for a judge,” Taylor said.

The individual and ensemble competition participants will be awarded based on their instrument of choice — snare drum, tenor and keyboard (bells, xylophone, vibraphone or marimba). In addition, these winners will be pooled for an Outstanding Soloist to be selected. One unit will be chosen Best Ensemble as well.

The winning soloists and ensembles will play their respective performances for the live audience prior to the awards ceremony.

Drums Along the Brazos is unique to College Station and is the longest running drumline contest in the region, Taylor said.

“We’re very pleased that we’ve been able to grow this contest every year,” he said.

Drums Along the Brazos is open to the public. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under the age of 5 and students wearing a band T-shirt will receive free admission. Concessions and event merchandise will also be available for purchase.

For more information on Drums Along the Brazos, visit cshsbandandguard.com/drums-along-the-brazos/.