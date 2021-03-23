Dr. Seth Sullivan named new Brazos County health authority

Brazos County has a familiar face serving as the new health authority.

The Health District announced Tuesday morning that Dr. Seth Sullivan is now the new Brazos County Health Authority, replacing Dr. Eric Wilke in the role.

Sullivan has been the alternate health authority since 2013. For the past year, Sullivan led COVID-19 response efforts in Brazos County by giving guidance to local elected officials and updating the community through media interviews and press conferences.

The Health District’s morning press release said that Sullivan’s background as an infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White “will continue to be an asset to local public health.”

“We look forward to having Dr. Sullivan serve as the Health Authority in Brazos County,” Santos Navarrette Jr., Brazos County Health District director, said in the press release. “His leadership and guidance will assist the health district in protecting the health of our community.”