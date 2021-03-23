Dr. Seth Sullivan named new Brazos County health authority

Brazos County has a familiar face serving as the new health authority.
The Health District announced Tuesday morning that Dr. Seth Sullivan is now the new Brazos County Health Authority, replacing Dr. Eric Wilke in the role.
Sullivan has been the alternate health authority since 2013. For the past year, Sullivan led COVID-19 response efforts in Brazos County by giving guidance to local elected officials and updating the community through media interviews and press conferences.
The Health District’s morning press release said that Sullivan’s background as an infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White “will continue to be an asset to local public health.”
“We look forward to having Dr. Sullivan serve as the Health Authority in Brazos County,” Santos Navarrette Jr., Brazos County Health District director, said in the press release. “His leadership and guidance will assist the health district in protecting the health of our community.”
Outgoing Brazos County Health Authority Wilke was on standby for deployment with the Air Force Reserve — and was soon deployed — when the outbreak began locally, so Sullivan took the lead with pandemic response from the start. Even so, Sullivan told The Eagle last year that the new duties related to the pandemic are ones he likely would have anyway, given his background in infectious diseases and experience working with media outlets.
In the state of Texas the duties of a health authority include the following, according to the health district press release:
• Establishing, maintaining, and enforcing jurisdictional quarantine orders;
• Aiding local boards of health, local health departments in quarantine inspections, disease prevention and suppression efforts, birth and death statistics, and general sanitation issues within their jurisdiction;
• Reporting the presence of contagious, infectious and dangerous epidemic diseases to local and state authorities;
• Aiding local jurisdictions and boards of health in carrying out public health required rules, ordinances, sanitation laws, quarantine rules, and required reporting of any vital statistics collected.