DPS vehicle hit in Texas 6 crash

A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas 6 Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary investigation by DPS.
At approximately 10 a.m., a DPS officer stopped on the northbound shoulder to assist another motorist when a 2006 Ford Focus traveling northbound drove off the road and struck the DPS Chevrolet Tahoe, according to DPS.
DPS officers said the driver of the Ford, Edrick Peterson, 31, of Navasota, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for injuries. A DPS report said he will be facing criminal charges.
The driver of the DPS vehicle was not in the vehicle when the crash occurred. A passenger, a Texas Department of Transportation employee, was in the vehicle and was treated on scene, according to DPS.
DPS officers said the accident is still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.