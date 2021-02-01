DPS: Two killed in Saturday crash on U.S. 290 near Brenham

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 290 near Brenham in Washington County on Saturday.
DPS said investigators believe a vehicle traveling east on the highway around 7:15 a.m. drifted off the road and vaulted off a concrete bridge into Holle Creek.
The driver of the vehicle, 76-year-old Abdul Velani of Katy, and the passenger, 62-year-old Muneera Velani of Katy, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.