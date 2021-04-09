 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DPS trooper identified, remains in critical condition after Thursday shooting
0 comments
breaking topical top story

DPS trooper identified, remains in critical condition after Thursday shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DPS Press Conference

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Craig Cummings speaks at a news conference at St. Joseph Health hospital on Thursday regarding a trooper who was shot while pursuing the person believed to be involved in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.

 Cassie Stricker

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the trooper who was shot while pursuing a man suspected in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday afternoon.

DPS officials said Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar remains in critical but stable condition at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Tovar was pursuing the man, identified as Larry Bollin, in Grimes County just south of Iola when he was shot. Tovar's injuries did not require surgery.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bollin was later arrested by DPS troopers in Grimes County. He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $1 million bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert