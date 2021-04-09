DPS trooper identified, remains in critical condition after Thursday shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the trooper who was shot while pursuing a man suspected in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday afternoon.

DPS officials said Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar remains in critical but stable condition at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville @TexasHwyPatrol Office remains in critical but stable condition @StJoseph_Health in Bryan. We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Tovar was pursuing the man, identified as Larry Bollin, in Grimes County just south of Iola when he was shot. Tovar's injuries did not require surgery.

Bollin was later arrested by DPS troopers in Grimes County. He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $1 million bond.