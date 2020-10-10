DPS: Meth found in Hearne man’s hotel room

A Hearne man was arrested Thursday after a search of a hotel room he was staying at led to the discovery of methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a search warrant was obtained for a room in a hotel on Austins Colony Parkway. A report notes the room was occupied by Simplicio Perez Jr., 34, who is a known methamphetamine distributor. Inside the room, authorities said, 21 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

Perez is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.