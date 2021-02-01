DPS identifies three killed in Friday crash on Texas 90 in Grimes County

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the three people killed in Friday's two-vehicle crash on Texas 90 just north of Anderson in Grimes County.
DPS troopers said the preliminary crash investigation indicates a car traveling south on the highway around 4:45 p.m. Friday passed in a no-passing zone and collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the first car, 28-year-old Anel Ovidio Javier of Lewisville, and the passenger, 20-year-old Erick Almonte Nunez of Lewisville, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the other vehicle, 69-year-old Lorraine Cunningham of El Campo, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of that vehicle, 68-year-old Michael Cunningham of El Campo, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.
The collision remains under investigation.
