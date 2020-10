A bicyclist who was hit from behind by a pickup has died, officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 traveling southbound on F.M. 2154, about five miles south of College Station, hit a bicyclist from behind at around 6:53 p.m. Wednesday.

The bicyclist, identified as Tobias Fiedler, 39, of College Station, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are continue to investigate the incident.