Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley hosts 19th annual Dash

Almost 1,000 Bryan-College Station residents gathered Sunday afternoon to advocate for individuals with disabilities during the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley’s 19th Annual Dash for Down Syndrome at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.

“We need to live in an inclusive world. Everybody has value. Whether you have a disability, no matter what you look like, everybody is capable,” Katy Foley a member of the association said Sunday. “We are wearing shirts that say ‘Never Forget How Capable You Are.’ That is our message to the community ... that our children and our family members with Down syndrome, are capable of doing anything else that a typical person can do. That is the driving force, we want them to be seen, to be valued and included.”

Foley has an 8 year old son, Lincoln, who has Down syndrome and she said that these events are important to show families they have a community that supports them.

“One thing that is wonderful when you have a child with Down syndrome is that there is already a community ready to embrace you. There are people who know who have walked your steps, so you have an immediate connection,” she said. ”They become family to you and there is a lot of support for our members, the individuals with Down syndrome throughout their life and for their families as well.”

Through events like Dash for Down Syndrome, Foley said they are able to raise funds for advocacy training, summer camps for members, holiday parties, festivals and socials for families to connect and resource. In 2019 they raised $100,000 and this year they have raised $30,000, she said.

“This event is a way for us to celebrate our families with Down syndrome and to raise awareness about Trisomy 21,” she said. “One hundred percent of that money raised goes back to support our kids here in the community; none of it is outsourced.”

Families and friends were treated to outside games, rides, bounce houses, face painting, food and more as they each came in teams to walk through Wolf Pen Creek Park in one large group. This year’s dash was to celebrate the 21st chromosome. Down syndrome is a genetic condition which is the most commonly occurring chromosomal condition, according to the association’s website.

“It occurs in 1 out of every 691 births and affects people of all races and economic levels. Typically, babies receive 23 chromosomes from their mother and 23 from their father,” the website states. “A baby with Down syndrome, for unknown reasons, will have three copies of the 21st chromosome instead of two. That is why Down syndrome is also called Trisomy 21. Every cell will contain 47 instead of the typical 46 chromosomes.”

Debbie Finke, mother to Foley, was there to celebrate her grandson Lincoln and enjoyed seeing how excited he was to participate in the awareness walk in the park.

“We have been doing this for eight years and I have attended every buddy walk, except Lincoln’s first one,” Finke recalled. “What I see as a grandmother is that the Down Syndrome Association supports the families from the beginning when they are babies; and even if we get a member that is older, we just bring them in to the fold. And people that have children with special needs are able to help other people that are younger, so it is like passing the torch down. I think that helps everybody.”

Finke said Lincoln communicates non-verbally and she can always see his excitement when he does his “happy dance,” which she said he was doing quite a bit of that day.

Nicole Parker of Bryan said she was there to support her family friend, Bode Rutledge, 18, of Bryan, who has Down syndrome.

“Bode loves these events,” she said. “He gets involved in them every year, all the dances and anything that they do. And he won gold in the Special Olympics this year. He is such a smart, amazing kid.”

Parker said this was her first year attending this fundraisers and she said she enjoyed how friendly everyone was.

“It has been a lot of fun seeing all of these kids hang out together,” she said. “Events like this help give awareness to the cause. A lot of people know about it, but having events like this you can actually get out and interact with all of the kids and young adults. It is a great cause.”

Parker said she was also celebrating Rutledge starting a new job in College Station.

“These kids will grow up and be perfectly functioning adults in the community,” she said.

Foley said volunteers are always needed at the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley.

To sign up to volunteer or donate, visit dsabv.org.