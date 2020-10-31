 Skip to main content
Donations sought to build bird blind at Lake Somerville State Park
Donations sought to build bird blind at Lake Somerville State Park

The Rio Brazos Audubon Society is asking the public’s help to raise money for a bird blind to be build at Lake Somerville State Park’s Birch Creek Unit.

The proposed bird blind would seat up to 10 people and be surrounded by native plants, feeding stations and a water drip.

The site and plans for the blind have been approved by park officials. Donations are needed to purchase supplies, hire a builder and purchase benches for the trail to the blind.

The bird blind would be the first one at the Birch Creek Unit, according to the group.

To donate to the project, visit gofundme/lakesomervillebirdblind.

