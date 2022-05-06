Documents donated by Cheney released for research

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has released the Richard Cheney Collection, 1989-1992, it announced recently.

Consisting of approximately 88,500 pages, the collection contains correspondence, itineraries, legislation, notes, press releases, printed material, proposed legislation, reports, speeches and talking points. The papers also contain a record of Cheney’s involvements with appropriations and budgets, arms control, East-West relations, foreign military assistance, foreign travel, government regulation, humanitarian assistance, international defense cooperation, meeting arrangements, missile defense, the Persian Gulf War, POW/MIA issues, START, strategic trade control, US-Soviet relations and women in combat.

The documents were donated by former Vice President Richard Cheney and will be available at the library for research purposes, said Chris Pembelton, supervisory archivist at the library and museum.

“While he did serve as vice president under George W. Bush, he was also Secretary of Defense during the George H.W. Bush administration, so he thought that it would be better that his secretary records as Secretary of Defense rest and reside here,” Pembelton said.

Cheney began his public service career in 1969 and served four presidents. During Cheney’s time as Secretary of Defense, he directed Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East. Things such as downsizing the defense budget, working with NATO, social issues affecting the armed forces, and international conflicts and concerns were pressing issues in which Cheney was heavily involved.

A deed of gift restriction, written by Cheney, was placed on the donated documents that required an archivist to examine the papers and redact any restricted information while keeping in mind the Freedom of Information Act, Pembelton said.

“Once that process is done it goes for a second review within our facility and then once the second review is done we make sure that we’ve taken out everything that we legally need to and provide everything we need to the researcher that's legal. Then we open it up for research,” he said.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is located at Texas A&M University and is part of the National Archives and Records Administration. Records and artifacts relating to former President George H.W. Bush are preserved and made available to the public.

Many of the records obtained by the library were either created or received from the White House, said Michelle Cordero, archivist at the library and museum. Documents such as Cheney's papers are important for the library to provide an outside perspective other than those from the White House, Cordero said.

“If you’re looking at something like the Persian Gulf War you can see more perspectives, more people that were involved in it, different items that might have been more pertinent to particular offices or groups, so it just gives you a bigger picture,” Cordero said.

