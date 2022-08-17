DIRE-FEWS research initiative hosts panel discussion with experts and city leaders

Disaster service experts and city leaders were part of a panel Wednesday discussing the technological, ecological and societal challenges that natural disasters pose to food, energy and water systems.

The gathering at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex at Texas A&M University was part of a series of regional workshops hosted across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi through the Disaster Resilient Food Energy Water Systems [DIRE-FEWS] Convergence Research Initiative. That effort is sponsored by a National Science Foundation [NSF] grant on Sustainable Regional Systems Research Network, according to Debalina Sengupta, the Coastal Resilience Program Manager, NOAA Sea Grant at Texas A&M.

“The concept we have is a convergence research,” Sengupta said. “The panel that we put together was very diverse, and coming from different aspects of governance and science and technology to where everyone wears multiple hats.”

The five panelists included: Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Lisam America; Claude Griffin, executive director of U.S. Business Council for Sustainable Development; Kathy Clark, associate director of Emergency Disaster Services at The Salvation Army-Texas Division; Amit Mukherjee, executive director of NU Generation Foundation, Inc./former lead public sector specialist for World Bank; and Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant.

The goal of the DIRE-FEWS workshops is to gather a diverse group of experts from academic and non-academic institutions and relevant stakeholder groups, according to their website. This is expected to lead to meaningful partnerships that develop research, education and outreach activities aimed at preparing the Gulf Coast for disasters, the website stated.

In Plotkin’s opening remarks, she discussed the types of disasters she had been involved with and how Texas Sea Grant participated.

“At Texas Sea Grant we have a team of extension professionals who for the most part live and work in coastal communities from Beaumont to Brownsville and they have significant trust relationships with the communities there,” she said. “They try to understand the needs of those communities, and the idea is that having those folks in those communities, knowing what the needs is that information will be incorporated to our request for proposals … to address the greatest challenges and societal problems that our coastal communities identify.”

Texas Sea Grant is focused on four areas: healthy coastal ecosystems, resilient communities and economies, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, and STEM literacy and workforce development, she said.

The panel discussed ways to propose solutions and acknowledge challenges with natural disasters and how they affect society as a whole. Each panelist responded to questions proposed by workshop organizers and audience members, which included researchers interested in disaster relief protocols.

One of the panel questions proposed was, “What are the sustainability challenges filled by low-capacity communities in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi?”

Griffin said in response that from a “climate perspective overall we know that underserved communities are already challenged from climate-related impacts and when we have disasters, it just amplifies it even more.”

“One of the responses I would have is to be mindful of that … You don’t always deploy resources where they are needed most, and where that is happening I think collectively we could do a much better job of that,” he said. “In terms of sustainability, we need to be very intentional about improving underserved communities as part of the solutions to the challenges that we are experiencing. … When we talk with residents of the communities they already have some excellent ideas of how we can address some of the challenges.”

Nelson said the city of Bryan has dealt with a tornado locally, and he reflected on the challenges that posed.

“A tornado can hit an entire community, it can hit four houses, and it is very easy if it hits four houses or 20 houses where you need to deploy your resources,” he said. “If you have a hurricane, which could address and destroy two states, and you are trying to figure out how to manage that level of crisis it is a completely different problem. … There has to be a sense of community or you don’t solve any of your short and immediate problems.”

Clark noted in her response that asking the community what its needs are is critical. She said speaking to nonprofit organizations that have been in disaster areas that have rebuilt can help with resolving issues of sustainability.

“It has to be done at the community level,” she said.

Mukherjee shared in response that relationships between people and entities show how well cities can help people prepare for a disaster.

“Every sudden disaster, the first few hours are very critical because that first response is very local, and we have found that getting information out in the first few hours is the biggest challenge,” he said. “I have learned in this country that one of the most effective ways of communication is through the ham radio system to reach [federal entities for disaster relief].”

Bassel Daher of Texas A&M Energy Institute said they had a main focus to address at the workshop.

“One of the key messages that are trying to share today is that these are complex challenges that could not be addressed by a single disciplinary expertise or by a single sector, unless we work together to develop the necessary platform that would allow for that collaboration to easily happen across different disciplines,” he said.