Development gets OK from council

A four-story senior living residential development and two buildings for retail and restaurant space will be a new addition to Bryan following a Tuesday city council decision.

The new mixed use development will be built on about 11 acres near the intersection of University Drive East and Copperfield Drive. The city council voted 6-0 permitting an economic development agreement between the developers with the EPMC Group, LLC and the city of Bryan.

The construction of the residential building will begin within six months, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said. The agreement requires EPMC Group to start working on the commercial development within 18 months of completing the residential portion, he added.

The agreement also requires the developer to meet a minimum added taxable value of $22 million on the total project, from which the city will provide a reimbursement of 50% of that up to $290,000 or seven years, whichever comes first. Dunn said these are not current funds the city has that must now be paid, but is instead a reimbursement of what the developer pays in taxes.