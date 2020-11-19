Depot at Downtown Bryan’s Sale Park completed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The park and new meeting room are testaments to the contributions the Sale family made to Bryan throughout the years, daughter Stephanie Sale said, but also to the former depot itself.

“It’s about preservation of our past,” she explained, “and when it’s gone, it’s gone. It’s very hard to re-create it; it’s very hard to make it as it really was. And this story of the depot, it’s almost lost as a story.”

Stephanie Sale said the glass walls used on much of the building are there both to keep the depot from impeding what people can see at the park, but also to metaphorically represent that the building is a reflection of the much larger old train station that once stood on the property.

On Friday, the city of Bryan will host its annual Lights On! ceremony, during which the Christmas tree at the park and the ones around downtown will be turned on. Sale said this will give people an opportunity to take a peek at the exterior of the depot as they gather for the event.

There are multiple types of blooming trees outside of the new depot. Stephanie Sale said the plan is for them all to bloom at different times so there is almost always a blooming tree visible from the room.