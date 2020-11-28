Department of Accounting at Mays Business School honored for diversity

The James Benjamin Department of Accounting at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School is getting recognition for its efforts to address diversity.

The department has the most underrepresented minority Ph.D. graduates and faculty members of any top business school in the country, according to an article in a forthcoming issue of the American Accounting Association Journal, Issues in Accounting Education.

The article summarizes the results of a survey and details the state of diversity in the nation’s top 50 accounting departments, according to a release issued by Texas A&M.

The A&M release credits the article’s authors with saying the number of underrepresented minorities in accounting has nearly tripled in the past 24 years. Despite this, the proportion of underrepresented minority faculty remains less than 5% of all accounting Ph.D. faculty.

In 2015, Mays Business School began a strategic planning process focused in part on diversity, inclusion and engagement, the university said.