Dental clinic offering free tooth extractions Saturday

A College Station dental clinic is offering free tooth extractions Saturday to those with a financial need.

College Station Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery's free tooth extraction day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1645 Greens Prairie Road, No. 202.

The clinic's staff members and doctors from Oral Surgery Management offices in the greater Houston area will provide up to two tooth extractions at no cost for patients in good health. Insurance or a referral from another doctor is not required. Local anesthesia for the procedure will be provided.

“Our intention is to provide exemplary care to patients who would otherwise be unable to afford an extraction procedure,” clinic representatives said in a statement announcing the event.

Parents must be present and provide consent for anyone under 18.

Appointments are required, and limited to those in financial need. For more information, call 316-5000 or email info@oralsurgerycollegestation.com.

