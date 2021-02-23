Delayed vaccinations resume at Brazos Center

Stewart said he observed a higher percentage of people of color at the vaccine hub on Monday than earlier in the month. In recent weeks, several community leaders and advocates pushed the county’s vaccine task force to increase the number of area residents of color getting vaccination appointments.

Among those getting their first vaccine dose Monday afternoon was Texas A&M police officer Yolanda Hickman and her mother, Barbara Hickman. The elder Hickman said she was initially nervous to get the vaccine but described the experience as “wonderful,” and added that anyone on the fence about getting vaccinated should “look at the bigger picture” and think of it as helping keep fellow community members safe.

“I’m encouraging people to do it,” Barbara Hickman said.

“In my line of work being a police officer, I have to take into consideration that I’m out trying to serve my community — and the only way I can protect the community is to protect myself and take the vaccine shot,” said Yolanda Hickman.

Hickman and her mother are Black, and she cited the disproportionately high number of Black Americans who have died due to the virus as a reason to get inoculated despite initial hesitation.