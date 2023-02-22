The debate over a potential sewer trunk line that would be located in Bryan but only service College Station residents is still ongoing as the cities remain are at odds.

The Bryan City Council took its turn to debate the topic during a special meeting Wednesday, despite not being able to take any legal action. During executive session, the council consulted the city attorney about the placement of the wastewater line in Beverly Estates neighborhood along North Rosemary Drive in Bryan, which is a historic neighborhood in the city.

After coming out of executive session, the council took no action and held a public discussion. Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez relayed that, ultimately, the decision of where this trunk line ends up is in the hands of the College Station City Council, which has yet to debate this project publicly during a council meeting.

Nine residents of Bryan, most of whom live in Beverly Estates, took to the podium during the citizens’ portion of the meeting and all shared two similar points: what are the alternative routes and their costs; and their desire to keep neighborhood integrity at the forefront.

John Halsell of Bryan said he has attended all public meetings with both cities about the project and has come to the same conclusion each time.

“They [College Station staff] listen to all of the discussion, but their final idea is, ‘We are going to build it in the Rosemary [subdivision], regardless of whether you like it or not,’” he told the council. “And if that is done, the neighborhood will be destroyed and the relationship between the city of Bryan and the city of College Station will be destroyed for many decades to come. This is a simple matter, if they would get their heads out of the sand and do the lift station project along the same route that they have now, and putting in that pipe and keeping it in College Station — which is going to benefit the citizens of College Station — that is what they need to do. This project will not benefit the citizens of Bryan one bit.”

College Station city staff looked at three routes, though Gutierrez noted he was told there were eight potential options for this sewer line project at the Feb. 8 public meeting in College Station. He and the council agreed they want to know more information regarding those alternate routes, if a lift station could be used for the project and what those costs would be.

College Station city officials designed phases for a sewage line that eventually would end up servicing the growth on University Drive and the Northgate District, which they say is their reasoning for the project. This line will serve Texas A&M property, including Hensel Park, decommission the Hensel Park lift station and allow investments that have currently reached $7.5 million, according to Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station.

Cain presented the potential options for the sewer line during a previous College Station public input meeting. College Station's City Council ultimately will determine which route will be the end result for the project.

The line would impact the Beverly Estates as it would travel either behind or in front of properties in that neighborhood. If the sewer line were to go in front of homes, the city of College Station could make use of the existing public right of way, Cain told The Eagle on Feb. 10.

After meeting with the Beverly Estates Homeowners Association, Cain said they proposed an alternative route of going behind the properties. In order to do that, 14 agreeable property easements would be needed from the homeowners, one of whom is former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson who lives on North Rosemary Drive.

Nelson also spoke during Wednesday’s meeting about the advantage of a lift station, which lifts sewage from Point A to Point B and could be a viable alternative to the gravity flow option.

“In the United States there are more than two million lift stations and growing," Nelson said. "Anything from 20 gallons per minute, which averages about $150,000; to the largest ones that are massive that will move 100,000 gallons per minute of sewer and cost an average of about $1.5 million; they are reliable, they are tried and true. Yes, it is easier to just have gravity do the work, but in urban areas there are millions of them and growing because people are realizing it is better to use that even if it is more expensive.”

Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan’s public works director, told the council its city currently has 25 lift stations that are fairly reliable and they have staff visit them each day to make sure they are working properly. He offered suggestions on how the Bryan would go about this project in theory, and said ultimately the final decision would be based on political factors in College Station.

“This particular issue is not necessarily an engineering problem, as there are multiple ways to engineer to get the water out; it is more of a political issue,” he said. “I know there have been conversations in the media or questions about ‘Well, if the city of Bryan is doing a waterline project, so College Station was going to do that.’ Well that is not exactly how that transpired. The city of College Station was looking to put its sewer line down the street, what staff said to them was, 'If you are going to tear up the streets and everybody is OK with it, we want to do our utilities at the same time so we don’t have to come back three years later and tear everything up again.'”

Cain previously told The Eagle that if the sewer line goes the eminent domain route, it could be utilized for the alternate option (back lot), however that is not the city's intent. College Station intends to work with each individual property owner to acquire the required easements. For the route in front (under the road), College Station would be able to complete the majority work within the public right of way, which a public utility has the right to use, Cain said, and a public right of way is not private property.

Cain said the majority of the survey work, for the in front/under the road option, was completed in the public right of way and did not require access to private property. Eminent domain is the legal authority that certain entities are granted that allows those entities to take private property for a public use, according to the Landowner’s Bill or Rights for the state of Texas. Private property can include land and certain improvements that are on that property.

Scott Hickle, president of the Beverly Estates Homeowners Association, said whatever route is pursued, whether it be the back lot option or the lift station or some other option, they will do everything in their “power to make sure that our neighborhood is protected.”

“And that it is not destroyed by these excavation back hoe digging contraptions that will come and wreck our neighborhood,” he said. “And put elderly people that need medical assistance that may not be able to get emergency vehicles into their homes because of roughly 12 months of construction on this project.”

Gutierrez left the discussion with a final point for residents to consider, as he believes it is in the best interest of both cities to preserve the Beverly Estates neighborhood.

“You have [College Station] Councilwoman Linda Harvell, who ... is a constant champion for [neighborhood integrity]. So I would ask you to get with somebody like her, she is actually going to have a decision on this thing,” he said. “I would put that into her hands or somebody like that, who is going to be a leader and have the passion to carry the work that you are trying to carry on our side over here.”

After the meeting, College Station Mayor Nichols told The Eagle via email that he understands the Bryan City Council’s “keen interest in this project and that they are responding to the concerns of their citizens.”

“We’ve been in constant communication with all parties and have worked with the city of Bryan on this for years," Nichols said in the statement. "At this stage, we are also in regular contact with the residents. They’ve been helpful and excellent to work with, despite their very understandable concerns. Staff continues to evaluate all options and has recommended a route that removes the lift station due to the initial and ongoing costs to our ratepayers.

“While lift stations are a part of any major gravity system, and we use them when necessary, we prefer and strive to achieve gravity flow whenever possible. The alternate route in the preliminary engineering report, supported by the Rosemary HOA during earlier talks and a meeting with our staff, allows us to avoid using the Rosemary right-of-way while removing the lift station. We believe that option shows the most promise but continue to evaluate the others.

“Regardless of the route, we have chosen to use boring where appropriate to reduce the project’s impact and eliminate trenching where practical. We will continue working with the impacted residents, regardless of the route eventually selected. These types of projects have occurred and will continue to do so, and we understand the challenges for everyone involved. That’s especially true where geographic boundaries and topography create technical challenges. Both cities try to minimize impacts to all residents, but there are many cases where infrastructure that only serves one city must pass through the other.

“We remain committed to finding solutions to these situations with the city of Bryan to lessen the impact on the citizens and ratepayers of both cities. City of Bryan staff did an outstanding job answering many of the technical questions during their Wednesday meeting. We’ll continue working with them to find a solution that works for everyone.”

The final design contract for Phase 4 was approved by the College Station City Council in the summer of 2022, Cain said, and members will hear the presentations again for final consideration at a later date.

For more information, contact Susan Monnat, senior project manager for College Station capital projects, at 764-5028 or by email at smonnat@cstx.gov.