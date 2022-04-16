Deanville Railroad Depot to re-open; Bryan resident writes book about orphan trains

The Deanville Railroad Depot looks like it did in 1913 after undergoing over $150,000 in restoration efforts and will open to the public on April 30, according Deanville Heritage Foundation’s President Tommy Ryan.

The depot is located off of F.M. 111 in Deanville and was one of many depots in Burleson County. The depot was a stop for steam engines, and later diesel trains, carrying cotton as their cargo, Ryan said.

On the day of the grand opening, 14 orphans who were brought into Burleson County on an orphan train will be remembered. Orphans from New York, whose parents emigrated from European countries, were dropped off all over the United States.

“We wanted the Deanville Depot to be more than just a train depot. There are train depots in several surrounding counties, but we wanted to have something a little different so we are highlighting our orphan train riders that came in and were raised in Burleson County,” Ryan said. “People will also get to see the telegraph equipment, and telephones that were used then, we will have a cotton bale there, and many other things that are representative of the early 1900s.”

One of the goals of the foundation is to educate children on the history behind train depots and show them what they looked like and how they operated, Ryan said.

“In the mid-1850s, this country had a large influx of immigrants, primarily from the European countries, including the British Isles, that came to Ellis Island in New York” he said. “Ships that were designed for 200 passengers would have 400 or 500 passengers crammed on there to make money, and a lot of people caught diseases on the way over because of that. Some of the parents and children died on the way over, and a lot of people had their life savings with them and they got robbed on the way over and got here without any money to support themselves.”

Ryan went on to explain why there was such a large population of orphans in New York.

“There were several reasons why there were so many orphans back then," he said. "The parents could have died on the way over. After they got here, they didn’t have any contacts and the first thing the parents had to do was find work and some could find work and others couldn’t. Rather than let their kids starve to death, they would turn them over to an orphanage.

"Later on the orphanages didn’t have funds to support every child, so they would have to turn many of them away. There were many kids living and dying on the streets of New York, and the children would try to find any kind of work they could.”

These children were mostly 6 and older, since the orphanages brought in the younger children first if they could. Charles Brace, a preacher at the time, tried to find a solution for the large orphan population in New York, Ryan said.

“Charles decided the orphan children could ride a train with clothes and a suitcase and they would put as many as they could to a car, maybe one to four cars, and each one would have two chaperones per car that was attached to a train," he explained. "They would each have a name tag and a number on them and they would take them to Minnesota and all the way down the middle to the U.S. and south Texas.

“They would put a notice in the local paper that said: ‘The orphan train is going to be in your town on Thursday at 4 p.m. please come get a child’ and people would want to take a child because that was extra labor they could help them with. … The people who took a child were required to feed them, clothe them and keep them healthy and educate them. Some people did all of those and some people did none of them, but they had to sign and agree to that.”

Ryan said the children were classified as indentured servants; they were only adopted if the family chose to do so. The Caldwell Depot received the largest amount of stops by the orphan trains, and it is possible, though unconfirmed, the train stopped at the Deanville location, Ryan said.

One particular woman chose to adopt a young boy and girl at the Caldwell Depot, according to Karlyn Fedora of Bryan, who recently published a book about her father-in-law, an orphan train rider. Her husband, Herb Fedora, was raised by Joe Fedora, and Karlyn wrote the book based on Joe’s life, “One-Way Ticket on the Orphan Train.”

“My husband’s father, Guiseppe Manzoni, his mother came to America; she might have been here a couple of years and she got pregnant," Karlyn Fedora said. "I don’t think she was married, but we don’t know too much about her. But when Guiseppe was 6 months old, his birth mother took him to the orphanage and left him.

"When he was about 2 and a half years old — in my story he is older than that — they put him on one of the trains and he ended up in Caldwell in 1916, according to the records in Caldwell. They changed his name to Joe Fedora, after the woman who adopted him. She was a single woman from Russia and she was a farmer. Joe Fedora was about 15 years old when she adopted him, but up until then he was classified as an indentured servant.”

“Joe was adopted with a little girl who was black Irish and became his sister. He was Italian and she was Irish. I think he had a good childhood compared to what a lot of them had. He had to learn English. ... I think his [adopted mom] loved him and when you compare it to the way some of them turned out, some of them had to do hard manual work and were beaten.”

Writing the book was her husband’s idea, Karlyn said. She said he would relay memories of his father and she turned them into a first-person account.

“The way I wrote the book, I went from present to past," Karlyn said. "[Guiseppe] would be doing something and it would remind him and all of sudden he would have a flashback, so that is how I was able to bring in information about Ellis Island and the orphanage. Then later he would be back doing his chores as a man, not as a little boy, and back and forth from the present to the past.”

Writing the book was healing for her husband, Karlyn said, because his father hardly talked about the orphan trains, which according to the Fedoras carried more than 250,000 orphans. The couple did as much research as they could, including visiting Ellis Island to be able to think like Manzoni and tell his story.

“After someone reads my book, I would desire that people realize that life is fleeting, and we need to make good choices and know who we are walking with and know where our belief is,” Karlyn said. “That is what I would want people to take away, that not to live for the moment but to set up rewards in heaven.”

The Deanville Depot’s grand opening is free to attend. Karlyn Fedora will be on hand to sell her book, which is also available on Amazon or by emailing Karlyn at karlynfedora@gmail.com.

