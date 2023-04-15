Taxpayers have until Tuesday to submit their 2022 returns and some of them may experience “refund shock,” according to Bryan-College Station certified public accountants.

Rachel Lard, a franchisee with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service of College Station, said the amount of taxes withheld from each check is not the same as it was in previous years.

“When you get a job and you fill out that W-4, the W-4 is not withholding as much as people are used to. So when they come in, they were expecting to be the same as last year but it isn’t, because their withholding is down,” she said. “The way that the new withholding tables work, they are pushing more money to people through their paychecks, and they don’t want to have large refunds. People are having what we call ‘refund shock,’ where they are expecting a refund and now all of the sudden they owe or break even.”

“The 90 million taxpayers who have filed as of March 31 got refunds that were an average of nearly 10% less than last year, in part due to pandemic relief programs expiring. … The average refund is $2,910, down from $3,226, a difference of more than $300, according to the most recent IRS data,” the Associated Press reported April 12. “The child tax credit, for example, is reverting to $2,000 per child, while the pandemic credit was as high as $3,600 per child. The child and dependent care credit, a tax break available to parents and those who care for family members while they work, had been expanded to a maximum of $8,000 in 2021 and is now a maximum of $2,100.”

Certified Public Accountant Zach Bumbaugh of Kuttler & Bumbaugh Tax Service in Bryan said he hasn’t seen much in terms of more people owing on their taxes, but rather a big increase in the number of clients who either withheld too little, or too much, from their paychecks.

“I have seen some really large refunds and some really small ones. I have been seeing a trend toward probably less than a thousand either way, which is kind of what you aim for. But those have been the majority of what I have seen lately,” Bumbaugh said. “Inflation isn’t a factor in necessarily the size of your refund, but definitely in the value of your refund. … The main driver would be especially with people with kids is the reduced tax credit: dropping from $3,600 at its peak, back down to $2,000 as a flat rate.”

Lard said this tax season she has had to consistently educate people about refund shock and the effects of failing to file.

“We have been telling those customers they changed the credits for the children, the withholding is not the same. We had a couple of COVID years where there was more favorable tax credits and things that we could do, and now we are kind of out of that,” she said. “I would say overall people are having refund shock this year. And I think more people have waited until the last minute than ever, just because they think ‘I don’t want to owe.’ Or they owe and say: ‘Well I am just going to ignore it.’ That is another worry that I have because not filing is worse than not paying. If you can’t pay that is fine, but you still need to file.”

Lard said an extension is only an extension to file, not an extension to pay.

“People get that a little confused regarding filing an extension,” she said. “You only file an extension if you can’t get your paperwork together.”

Lard agreed inflation is something people will realize this go around.

“The last two years we had the stimulus [checks] and the favorable tax credits and situations that were from the pandemic relief and now we are post pandemic,” she said. “Right now it is more of: ‘I owe money,’ and in the beginning of the season, it was: ‘My refund is not as much as it was last year.’ … It is both, but it is different groups of people at different times.”

“The payroll tax tables in the W-4 and how it is calculated to take out of your checks,” she said. ”They have changed that to push more money home to you and not have it taken out where you are used to that $1,000 refund. Maybe you only have a $200 refund.”

The W-4 withholding tables were updated in 2020, she said.

“But, people didn’t see it because we were in pandemic years,” Lard said. “You didn’t realize the last two years they hadn’t been withholding enough because we had all of these other breaks going on, so now it is the first year that taxpayers will see that impact on their tax return.”

According to the AP, while the required documents might depend on your individual case, this is a general list of what everyone needs: Social Security number; W-2 forms, if you are employed; 1099-G, if you are unemployed; 1099 forms, if you are self-employed; savings and investment records; any eligible deduction, such as educational expenses, medical bills, charitable donations; tax credits, such as child tax credit, retirement savings contributions credit, etc.

The tax filing deadline of April 15 is pushed to the following Monday when it hits on a weekend. The extra day this year comes from a federal holiday, Emancipation Day, which is observed in Washington D.C. on Monday.

To find a more detailed document list, visit irs.gov.