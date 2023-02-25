While Trinity Davis was in her freshman English literature class in high school, she read the poem “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost, which sparked her to write a novel about the life of a slave discovering what it means to be free, even in captivity.

“After I read the poem I just felt so inspired; there was just so much imagery embedded throughout the poem,” Davis told The Eagle on Friday. “And for me in the poem it talks about these two roads, and I really just started to envision a slave standing at a crossroads and choosing freedom or not choosing freedom. And I wondered, ‘Was freedom really that simple?’ Because I feel like society and media kept portraying it one way, just as a physical escape. But I feel like there is a lot more to it, there is a mental side to it as well and what would it look like if we explored that narrative.”

Davis was 17 in 2022 when she published her novel “Jona” in her senior year of high school, and now at 18, she is hoping to start a second novel as she attends Texas A&M University to study finance. A native of Missouri who grew up in Houston, Davis always had a passion for writing and a desire to be a businesswoman. Becoming an author at a young age, helped her define how she wanted to achieve her goals.

While most of her friends were off at lunch and enjoying free time away from the classroom, Davis was tucked away in the library writing her book and cultivating how she wanted to tell her story. Despite just being a freshman at the time, she said she worked up the courage and comfortability in pursuing something at a young age despite what others thought.

“At first, me having that secrecy was just me protecting this idea and me being comfortable in deciding, ‘This is me being an author just not for the world yet,” she said. “I think I did start to learn and become comfortable with people as a young person, even though it wasn’t a commonality among me, I built up the confidence to say this is what I am doing right now even while I am in high school.”

“Jona” is about a slave and his journey to freedom. Instead of focusing on physical freedom, Davis said she focused on mental freedom.

“But even outside of that, my main takeaway for readers is to define freedom for yourself, instead of letting society tell you, ‘This is what freedom should look like in your life,’” she said. “I think there are so many terms like ‘mental health’ and ‘freedom’ that we kind of just feed to people, but then we don’t have it in our own lives on a personal level because we are letting it just stay generic. And it is hard to have application when you aren’t thinking about what it means for you.”

As a young African-American student, Davis looked at how the world saw the scope of mental health and how she could apply it in her book and in her own life. Writing her book while the world was in quarantine during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 influenced Davis' idea of freedom.

“I think having that time to just be by myself, and being isolated you really had to reflect, ‘Where am I mentally? Where is my mental health?’” she recalled. “For me it became even more of a pressing topic to shed light on.”

While the story journeys a slave in a historical time period, Davis said she wanted to incorporate a modern feel and take on the language of the story and how she could share a message for today's readers.

“I think a lot of the time we have these historical literature pieces but we get so lost in the language of ‘back in 1922.’ And I think those pieces are great, but I think we can miss out on a really great message because we are not connecting with the language and what is going on,” she said. “So I try to have these moments where it is still very 2023.”

Even though her friends may not have fully grasped that Davis was pursuing being an author, her mother was her first reader and offered feedback after reading each chapter. Davis said her family was her biggest supporter.

She did suffer a great loss halfway through writing the book when she opened her laptop only to see “File not found” on her screen. After searching through her laptop for 30 minutes, Davis realized all of her work was gone.

“I think looking back it made me a stronger writer, and I think that was me accepting, ‘OK I am not just writing this for myself anymore,’” she said. “This is a story that I feel so adamant about that I am willing to start over again and maybe there was just a different approach I was supposed to take and there were new words I was supposed to have written.”

Davis said she was grateful she rewrote her story. She is currently working on another book, which she hopes to have published sometime next year. It will shed light on controversial topics in a new way, she said.

She advised young people and young authors to dream bigger than your age.

"I think that is such a powerful piece of advice, because for me that was a mindset I had to get past," she said. "I had the mindset — which I feel a lot of people do — that age determines what you are capable of, and that is not the case. "I think you have the potential to decide that, ‘I can take at least one step toward my dream.’ I don’t think we have to fool ourselves and think, ‘I am going to do everything today,’ that is not the message. But I think once you can take one step toward your goal, and as you start taking those steps, you will be a lot farther along in your journey."

To view a Q&A with Davis and see her reading an excerpt from her book “Jona,” visit theeagle.com.

For more information about Davis or to purchase her book, visit jonabytrinitydavis.squarespace.com.

Q&A

What does Black History Month mean to you? Is there a connection in your book to BHM?

“Black History Month is really a great month to celebrate how far the black community has come and just how much further we still have to go. And I think my book plays a part into that. I think generationally, we have accomplished physical freedom, but I think the black community is still in bondage mentally. In writing this book, I am hoping we can break out of this cycle. And I think it is hard for us to break out of it just because you can’t see when you are struggling. No one else can see when you are struggling mentally, so we kind of have left it as a hushed conversation and it is not something that is vocalized enough. I think my book starts a conversation for people and makes them more comfortable talking about it."

Did you experience any struggles in life similar to what the character Jona was going through?

“During the [quarantine], when I did have that personal time to reflect, I think I realized, I haven’t been in the best place mentally. I had been so occupied with school, and so busy with other things, and distracting myself instead of having healthy habits and having that self-love for myself. So I think I can take my personal struggle with mental health, and really help other people as well. I think when you can write from a place of being genuine, transparent and vulnerable, that is when you can actually help people."

Do you feel there is a discrepancy in mental health access for people of different ages, race, ethnicity etc.?

“We have definitely become better at making it more accessible, but I think a lot of people have this bad or negative connotation when talking about mental health, and actually going out to seek help. Or they say, ‘But I’m not crazy, I don’t need help with my mental health.’ And I think people can start to feel attacked when we start having those conversations; but I don’t think it has to be viewed in a negative light. I think there are always some areas of life that are holding us back and if we could break out of that, we could embrace life. With the pandemic, it kind of made us all realize we have limited time. We don’t know how limited, but we don’t know how much of life we will get to live even after the pandemic is over, so how are we going to be intentional? It all starts with mental health."

What is your hope for your readers, what would you want their takeaway to be?

“Application. I think a lot of times we can have these inspirational things that happen in our lives and it is just about that initial feeling, but I want people to actually see a day-to-day change in something that is actually meaningful to them. And really process like I did, ‘OK after I do this book, I am going to do XYZ and I am going to be intentional about making sure I am being consistent.’ The definition of freedom can change throughout different seasons of our lives, and I think kind of having that conversation with yourself whether it is monthly, yearly, but having some type of frequency of, ‘This is what mental health means to me for 2023, how can I make that tangible?’"