David Schmitz named director of Bryan parks department

The city of Bryan's interim director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities has accepted the job full-time, city officials announced Monday.
David Schmitz had served in the interim role since July, following the death of the former director, Linda Cornelius.
Schmitz served for nine years as the director of parks and recreation for College Station before retiring 2020. Prior to that, he served as the parks and recreation director for Bryan from 1999 until 2008.
Schmitz will manage the city's parks programming, aquatics, maintenance and projects related to sports and recreation.
