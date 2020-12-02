CSPD: Two held after gunfire at College Station apartment complex

Two Caldwell men remained behind bars Tuesday night after authorities say they shot at two men at a College Station apartment complex.
College Station police said Melvin Moses Parker III, 20, and Treyvon Ray Scyrus, 19, fired at two men at an apartment complex in the 2300 Longmire Drive on Nov. 15. A police report states the two had exchanged words with two men who were working on a car in the parking lot. At one point, police said, Parker and Scyrus fired on the two men, who returned gunfire. A man in the car with Parker and Scyrus received a gunshot wound to the lower back, a report notes. Authorities said two apartments had bullet holes from the exchange.
Parker and Scyrus are each charged with two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They are being held at the Brazos County Jail on $140,000 bond.
