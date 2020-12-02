 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CSPD: Two held after gunfire at College Station apartment complex
0 comments

CSPD: Two held after gunfire at College Station apartment complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Caldwell men remained behind bars Tuesday night after authorities say they shot at two men at a College Station apartment complex.

College Station police said Melvin Moses Parker III, 20, and Treyvon Ray Scyrus, 19, fired at two men at an apartment complex in the 2300 Longmire Drive on Nov. 15. A police report states the two had exchanged words with two men who were working on a car in the parking lot. At one point, police said, Parker and Scyrus fired on the two men, who returned gunfire. A man in the car with Parker and Scyrus received a gunshot wound to the lower back, a report notes. Authorities said two apartments had bullet holes from the exchange.

Parker and Scyrus are each charged with two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They are being held at the Brazos County Jail on $140,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December
Texas A&M

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said that under Provost Carol Fierke’s leadership, A&M’s four-year graduation rate has risen by 5.6% to 60.6%. “I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Young said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert