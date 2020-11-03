CSPD: Suspect in custody after shelter in place order

The College Station Police Department asked residents in a south College Station neighborhood to shelter in place late Monday night, advising them to stay out of the 100-yard perimeter of the 3400 block of Dallis Drive. According to the police department’s Twitter account around 10 p.m., SWAT was on the scene for a barricaded suspect with felony warrants. Police asked residents to stay indoors and keep doors and windows locked.
By 11 p.m. police tweeted the suspect was in custody.
