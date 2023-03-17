Of the 22,000 plus traffic stops conducted in College Station in 2022, all stops complied with state law, according to the city’s police chief.

“While annual variance can be expected due to the ever-changing environment, a historical review of data reveals remarkable similarities in data analysis across 10 years of data, “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch told the city council last week. “Overall, the comprehensive analysis of data demonstrates that the College Station Police Department has complied with the Texas Racial Profiling Law and all of its requirements.”

Couch relayed the CSPD’s 2022 Traffic Contact Report during a March 9 council meeting, and said in 2021 the department conducted 22,683 traffic stops, compared to 22,140 traffic stops in 2022.

Each year the police department employs an independent consultant to analyze traffic contact data and develop the traffic report. The report indicates that the department is in compliance with state law and continues to employ best practice strategies. Since January 1, 2002, the CSPD in accordance with Texas Racial Profiling Law – also known as Senate Bill 1074 – has been required to implement and mandate policy and procedures to satisfy the requirements of the law.

“From the report we have learned that the College Station Police Department is in compliance with the Senate Bill 1074 and the Sandra Bland Act,” Couch said. “CSPD does post in our lobby and on our website as well as the data on our citations and warnings, and the process on how to file a complaint on a racial profiling violation.”

In 2022, the department did not receive any racial profiling complaints, as they provide all officers instruction on a certified Racial Profiling curriculum, Couch said. The department conducts periodic audits of collected data throughout the year; and supervisors regularly conduct video reviews of body worn and in-car videos, he said.

“As stated by our consultant, it is very difficult to detect specific ‘individual’ behavior with aggregate-level data,” he said. “What the report does is it looks at three different types of analysis that were conducted, first was the evaluation of the 2022 motor vehicle contacts, and from the data what we found is we have slightly over 20,000 traffic contacts in 2022.”

This particular analysis measured, as required by the law, shows the number and percentage of whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans, who came in contact with the police involving a motor vehicle and were issued a citation, a warning or were arrested in 2022, Couch said.

“The second type of analysis was based on a comparison of 2022 contact data with a particular baseline,” he said. “The selection we made on the baseline is the Fair Roads Standard, which has initially been recommended by several civil rights groups in Texas.”

The Fair Roads Standard is based on data obtained through the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020, relevant to the number of households that have access to vehicles while controlling race and ethnicity; and is used relevant to College Station, he said.

The third type of analysis was conducted while comparing the pattern on searches performed as a result of a motor vehicle contact.

“The trends on the contacts were as follows, most contacts were made with white males, most were contacts with whites, and police officers did not know the race or ethnicity of the individual prior to the stop,” Couch said. “The most frequent reason for the stop was moving traffic violations, and most contacts occur on our city streets.”

Most stops did not involve a search and of those searches made, most were made with probable cause, he said. Contraband was located in approximately half of the searches. Drugs comprised the largest share of contraband. Most stops resulted in written warnings, followed by citations, he said.

“Most arrests were based on violation of the Penal Code. Use of force that resulted in bodily injury did occur during one traffic stop,” he told the council. “The searches in this analysis showed that they did produce contraband 55% of the time,” he said. “Of those searches that did produce contraband, the majority involved Black contacts followed by white contacts.”