College Station Middle School eighth grader Gabriella Chiang had all the angles covered heading into the Central Texas Spelling Bee, especially with her knowledge of triangles.

By spelling the word “hypotenuse” correctly, Chiang was named champion of the contest March 25 at McLennan Community College in Waco and earned herself a spot at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 28 to June 3.

Having learned the word hypotenuse in math class, Gabriella said it was a neat experience to use this knowledge in the competition. Gabriella’s father, Cheng-Ta Chiang, said he helped her with a math problem recently that spoke about the properties of triangles — the hypotenuse being the longest side of a right triangle — so he had all the confidence that she would spell it correctly.

Gabriella competed in her first spelling bee in fourth grade and came in second, so she entered the Central Texas Spelling Bee for fun to see how far she could go. Making it to the 13th round and being named champion this time was an exciting experience, she said.

The first 12 rounds included words such as “daft,” “vinaigrette” and “antagonistic.”

“My dad, when I spelled ‘antagonistic,’ he thought I got it wrong because it was so long,” Gabriella said.

Cheng-Ta confirmed this, stating that he got nervous when the announcer took a while to confirm she spelled the word correctly. However, he said he knew deep down that she was prepared.

“We taught her how to spell out a word,” he said. “We encouraged her to do the procedure like not rushing to spell it out.”

This procedure includes using methods like pretending to spell the word out on her hand or pretending to type it on a computer.

To prepare for the regional and national spelling bee, Gabriella said she will use word lists and “Word Club,” an application that has spelling and vocabulary quizzes, as well as flashcards.

For others who have dreams of becoming a spelling bee champion, Gabriella said perseverance is a best practice of hers.

“Spelling, for me, is kind of difficult sometimes and I want to give up,” she said. “But I would tell them to keep on going, to keep on studying and to also look at root words and other words to help you get through that.”

Cheng-Ta said he is the most proud of his daughter for her competitive spirit and willingness to try new things.

Noting that spelling bees are not a new concept for her family, Gabriella said she grew up watching the Scripps National Spelling Bee on TV. With that, she said it feels surreal to now be one of the competitors.

Additionally, Gabriella’s older sister, Rachel, was a spelling bee champion in third and fourth grade, which has earned her the title of Gabriella’s spelling bee coach. It will be a full circle moment when they, accompanied by older brother, Lucas, travel to Maryland for the national spelling bee.

Gabriella was among eight district peers, three of which placed in the top five alongside her.

According to the College Station school district’s website, Aarav Sargurunathan, sixth grader at Pecan Trail Intermediate, was the runner-up in the spelling bee. Brighton Liu, seventh grader at CSMS, and Madeleine DeJesus Gendron, fifth grader at Oakwood Intermediate School, tied for third place with one other student.

Adam Aburweis and August Siegmund from Cypress Grove Intermediate School, Sarah Larkin and Zoya Rahman from Wellborn Middle School and Jack Zhou from A&M Consolidated Middle School also competed.

“I feel like the school district, they’re really supportive,” Gabriella said. “They really care about other people.”

The full broadcast schedule for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be released online at spellingbee.com on May 1 with the finals broadcast live on ION on June 1, Scripps’ website said.