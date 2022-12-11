CSISD taking steps to upgrade school security

When it comes to school security, the College Station school district is doing everything it can to safeguard its campuses and community.

“I think it’s important for families to understand that, as school administrators, safety of our students has always been a top priority,” said Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the district. “Certainly the events over the last several years have heightened the importance of safety in schools, and we have learned so much more about the kind of things that we can do to prevent.”

Keeping doors locked and ensuring points of entrances are minimized and secured are just a couple examples of what the district is doing to safeguard the students and staff from the outside.

“But also inside the building, making sure that we’re meeting the emotional and behavioral needs of our students and addressing any potential threats quickly and thoroughly,” Perry said. “While we can’t guarantee that those kinds of things could never happen, we are certainly taking every possible action to prevent them, and the safety of our students is paramount.”

One way the district is doing so is employing a threat assessment team at every campus.

“Every single campus has a threat assessment team and so in the event that there is a real, a perceived threat, whether it be through a verbal statement to another student or social media or phone call or whatever that might be, it triggers that team to come together and assess the situation,” Perry said.

The members of the team vary depending on the nature of the threat and the students’ existing needs, Perry said. On the district level, Perry said there is a team that can intervene should a campus-level team need assistance.

“That district-level team comes together generally about once a month to review any trends and with the purpose of both monitoring what’s happening at the campus level but also being proactive in thinking about the kinds of needs that we could better address as a district,” Perry said.

In November 2021, College Station school district voters approved the issuance of $78.125 million in total bond funds, and voters were made aware that a portion of those funds would be used to improve the safety and security of the district.

“Every year, one third of our campuses get audited, and in those audits we get suggestions on things that we can do to improve the safety and security at our campuses and so that’s where a lot of the things that we put in our bonds come from,” school district director Chuck Glenewinkel said.

It is not unlike the district to include safety and security in their bond funds, Perry said.

“Safety and security has been a part of each of them, and every time we’ve had the opportunity to improve and add and upgrade our infrastructure just with that purpose in mind of increasing safety in our schools,” Perry said. “This time around, there was $2.3 million of Proposition A that was dedicated to safety, and we felt like it was the next logical step to further harden the front entrances of our schools by upgrading the vestibules.”

While every campus has a security vestibule in place, this project — unanimously approved by the College Station school board at its Nov. 15 meeting — will allow improvements to be made.

“All of our campuses have security vestibules, so we’re not doing something new here,” Glenewinkel said. “We’re doing some very specific things to make them safer.”

The district will begin with upgrades to the elementary and intermediate school campuses.

“We are beginning with our elementary and our intermediate schools because those are not campuses that have dedicated school resource deputies like our middle and high school campuses,” Perry said.

Even though the middle and high schools have security vestibules and school resource deputies assigned to them, Perry said the district is taking it one step further by also upgrading their vestibules as well.

“We approved the addition of two school resource deputies earlier this school year, and we’ve been working collaboratively with Brazos County Sheriff’s Department to identify who those deputies will be and are in the process of backfilling the positions that they currently are in, as well as providing additional training,” Perry said. “We are in the process of adding those two and then we’ve also reassigned one existing deputy, so we’ll have three supporting elementary and intermediate schools once that is fully implemented.”

The three deputies will have assigned campuses and float between them, so each school will see its deputy regularly, Perry said. In the interim, the district has been working with the sheriff’s department and the College Station Police Department to ensure the communities are safe.

In addition to these safety measures, Perry said the district is continuing to expand its security network.

On Nov. 3, the Texas Education Agency proposed a new rule to enhance security measures throughout Texas public schools in response to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in May.

The proposed School Safety Standards rule is an amendment to 19 Texas Administrative Code [TAC] Chapter 61 School Districts and states that, if approved by the Texas Legislature, public schools will be required to install new security mechanisms and have a process in place for weekly exterior door checks and twice-yearly facility checks. With these adjustments on the horizon, Perry said the district already has a number of these in place.

When it comes to aspects the district has not employed, Perry said they are in the process of evaluating the rule should it be approved by the Legislature.

“We are really in the process of evaluating exactly what those standards include but certainly watching closely to see what might change if that proposed rule moves toward final adoption,” Perry said, adding that the administrative team had a meeting regarding this rule on Friday.