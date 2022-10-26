CSISD places VATRE on November ballot to increase staff compensation

The College Station school board has a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [VATRE] proposition on the November ballot, which would go toward teacher, staff and administrative compensation in the district.

“The result of it — if the voters were to approve it — would be that our employees would get significant raises out of this deal,” said Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district. “We compare ourselves to comparable districts. Some are comparable because they are close to us, and some of those are comparable because they are similar in size to us. So when we compare our teacher salary to those comparable districts, our teachers are paid on average 8% less than those in comparable districts. If this VATRE were to be approved, we would get that up to the 97-98% range to get us more in the ballpark of being comparable with those districts.”

In August, the board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $1.5 million, a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation and ordered a VATRE that would allow the district to utilize the approved tax rate. If voters do not approve the VATRE on Nov. 8, the tax rate will revert back to the compressed rate of $1.1481 per $100 valuation.

Both the approved and compressed tax rates are lower than the 2021-22 tax rate by 3.7 cents and 6.7 cents, respectively.

“In the school finance system, as property values or appraised values go up, that compresses the tax rate down on the maintenance and operations side," Superintendent Mike Martindale said. "School districts are allowed 2.5% growth before it starts compressing the tax rate down. We all know appraised values went up way more than 2.5% this past year, so right now we are projected to compress that tax rate down 6.7 cents, and that is on the maintenance and operations side. This has nothing to do with the debt service or the I&S [interest and sinking].

“In essence what the VATRE asks is instead of compressing or lowering the tax rate 6.7 cents, which is being triggered by the values and school funding mechanism by the state is to reduce it 3.7 cents, that allows three of those pennies to stay in the tax rate — they are already there, we are not adding — we are just not reducing that additional approved.”

Martindale said they would use the revenue and generate it on those three pennies, and put it all toward employee compensation for teachers and staff raises.

“That three cents would generate $3.3 million in local dollars, which triggers the state to have to contribute $1.7 million,” he said. “So those three pennies would bring in about $5 million for the district, which would go toward increased compensation.”

In the current budget, there is already a 2% raise for all district employees, Martindale said. If the TRE is approved, everyone with the exception of administrators, would receive an additional 4% raise on top of 2% for a total of 6% pay increase, he said.

“Administrators would receive an additional 2%, and they already have 2%, so they would get a total of a 4% raise,” he said. “Administrators would get 4%, everyone else like teachers, personal assistance, auxiliary staff, would have a total of 6% raise [increase] if the TRE is approved.”

The approved tax rate is made up of a maintenance and operations [M&O] rate of $0.9151 and an interest and sinking — or debt service — tax rate of $0.2630, which is unchanged from the 2021-22 fiscal year. In August, Amy Drozd, the chief financial officer for the district, said the M&O rate, though higher than the compressed rate, is still 3.7 cents lower than the 2021-22 tax rate.

If voters do not approve the tax ratification election, the tax rate will be comprised of an M&O rate of $0.8851 and an I&S rate of the same $0.2630.

Glenewinkel said they have been asked if the rate is going down 6.7 cents, why they wouldn’t ask for more? He said the reason is because there are a total of eight pennies available to school districts across the state that is above the base line of M&O tax rate.

“We have utilized five of those pennies already, and those can be done through board approval," he said. "The other three that you get, the other golden pennies, have to be approved by voters and those are the three we are going for. If we were to go for more than three, that would put us above those eight, and then ... any additional revenue past those three pennies would be subject to recapture and we wouldn’t get the state funding to go with it.

“So these three pennies are maximizing the amount of revenue we can get from the state. We can go for more and go for more in the future, but it just wouldn’t make sense for us fiscally to do so.”

Glenewinkel said, if approved, every $100,000 of valuation equates to $30 on someone’s tax bill. For example, if a house is valued at $500,000, that is $150 on their tax bill. Martindale said for a new teacher with zero years of experience, the current salary is $47,000 per year; if the TRE is approved, a new teacher's salary would start at $49,600 per year.

Proposition A reads as follows on the ballot: “Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation in College Station Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 6.07 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,519,285.”

Early voting ends Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.