It was a morning of “oohs” and “aahs” Thursday as the College Station school district showcased its use of innovative grant funds awarded by the College Station School District Education Foundation in November.

In total, the foundation awarded 64 grants worth over $300,000 in construction, drone technology, health, fine arts, entrepreneurship, computer science, literacy, special education and student clubs that benefit all district campuses, a press release from the foundation said.

Five featured projects were selected for Thursday’s showcase, including two at College Station High School and three at River Bend Elementary. Foundation members and donors, guests and community members were able to see how these grants are working to enhance the student experience.

“This is just my favorite day because it’s a culmination of all the wonderful things that we get to fund,” Teresa Benden, executive director of the foundation, said. “In the classrooms, you get to see the teachers get excited, you get to see the students being inspired, and it’s just fantastic.”

College Station High School chemistry teacher Jeremy Dockan and his team of “lab rats,” or advanced placement chemistry students, demonstrated their “Chemistry Road Show” for those in attendance. What began as a demonstration for South Knoll Elementary students has become an opportunity for AP Chemistry students to travel around the district to share their love of science with elementary students.

“Every time that we do some experiments, they want to know more about science,” Dockan said. “We’re hoping that when they get to middle school, high school they just continue loving science and continuing in career paths that go down the STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] route.”

With these grant funds, Dockan purchased a trailer to haul their equipment to the elementary schools.

Across campus, Stephen Green, an audio/video production and photography teacher, and his students demonstrated their grant, “Unlocking the Air Waves for Modern Live Streaming.” Partnering with Maverick 100.9 FM, Green’s students have a radio feed during CSHS home football games, as well as a live broadcast of the games on YouTube and other school functions that they film.

With the grant funds, Green said he updated their live streaming and broadcasting equipment by introducing wireless equipment and purchasing new software that allows them to broadcast in 4K Ultra HD.

“We’ve got a very professional setup here; my students usually will graduate and be kind of surprised at how much they already know when they get plugged in somewhere,” Green said. “If they were to go to a college and do sports media at like 12th Man Productions for example, they could certainly pick up the control board and kind of work alongside guys that have been working in the industry for a long time just because we’re doing the same type of work here in high school.”

In collaboration with the AVP students at A&M Consolidated High School, who received the same amount of grant funds and have the same equipment, Green said both programs will work together to livestream their rivalry football game.

“We live in such a phenomenal community that supports education,” CSHS Principal Justin Grimes said. “A lot of people choose to come to this community because of our schools; they want their kids in our schools, they want to raise our families in our community.”

Because of this, Grimes said it is a special occasion when the community has the opportunity to see things that are happening on campus every day.

“That’s what gives me the most excitement is just being able to kind of pull the curtain back, if you will, and give an insider’s perspective as to what I get to see every day,” Grimes said.

At River Bend Elementary, Carrie Morgan, kindergarten instructional assistant in the motor lab, walked the guests through the motor lab’s grant: “Spotlighting the Senses for Self-Control.”

Geared toward Head Start, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, the motor lab has begun teaching students the difference between being in control and out of control. Morgan said these grant funds have evolved their “active calming center,” wherein students are able to practice choosing a method that will help them feel their best on any given day.

Stephanie Arnold, a second grade math, science and social studies teacher, had her students reveal how the “I Can Be A Student” grant has been implemented in her classroom with tools and experiments.

“When I purchased them, I thought it was just going to be a little extra hands on, they could read the cards, they could read the books that go with them,” Arnold said. “Each tub matches one of our units for science, and when I started hearing their conversations I was completely shocked.”

For example, Arnold said her students have been learning about the food chain, so they used a tub containing cards with the food chain and put them in order.

The “Treats for the Mind” grant, awarded to librarian Kate Cruickshanks, has allowed the school to purchase more books for its book vending machine where students create reading goals for themselves and are awarded with a book. Once they meet their goal, the student’s name is announced during morning announcements; they then ring a bell and receive a coin to “purchase” a book from the vending machine.

“It’s individualized based on student, but each goal is written based on the idea that every student in the school will meet their goal at least one time,” River Bend Principal Heather Sherman said, adding that, as of Thursday, 425 students had met their goals and received a book from the vending machine.