The College Station school district board of trustees held a special meeting Monday to select a superintendent search firm.

After hearing from three candidates, the board unanimously selected N2 Learning to assist board members with finding a replacement for Superintendent Mike Martindale, who announced he was stepping down March 21.

Eddie Coulson, partner at N2 Learning, and fellow College Station resident Brad Lancaster, senior associate for the firm, presented their process and goals to the board. Coulson served as the superintendent of the College Station school district from 2006 to 2014 among other roles. Lancaster attended kindergarten through 12th grade in the College Station school district, as well as accepted his first teaching job and worked as an assistant principal and principal within the district.

Now employed by N2 Learning, the pair will serve the district as consultants. From identifying the board's goals for the future of the district to finding candidates who match those desires, Coulson and Lancaster said they have a shared love for the district and would enjoy the opportunity to work with the board in this capacity.

Through this partnership, N2 Learning also will assist the board with building a superintendent profile, recruiting and vetting candidates and facilitating the interview and selection processes.

“While I have been retired since 2014 from the school district, I have stayed connected to people through the work of N2 Learning,” Coulson said. “We have a lot of personal contacts and certainly would use those to reach out to people via phone call, text, email and one-on-one interactions to generate interest in the position and to share with people about the position and why we think it is a good one.”

Additionally, Coulson said he and Lancaster will use national and possibly local organizations to post information about the position and consult with educators across the state to generate a potential list of candidates.

“It’s not a passive process is what I would tell you; it is an active process; we don’t just post it, sit back and wait to see who expresses interest,” Coulson said. “We would be very aggressive in the sense of going and reaching out to people.”

Having the option for their search firm to be local was important for Board President Jeff Horak as he said he would enjoy being able to meet with Coulson and Lancaster face-to-face throughout the search process.

“Our commitment to you, obviously, would bring you candidates of the highest quality that want to be in College Station ISD and that would meet the needs of the district and would be a match for the profile as well,” Coulson said.

While N2 Learning has only completed one superintendent search (for the Midway school district), it has served as the search firm for multiple executive positions in Texas school districts. When Board Vice President Joshua Benn asked the pair why they should select N2 Learning, Coulson said their experience with facilitating these executive searches has allowed them to expand their knowledge and “grease the wheel” to be able to do the same for superintendent searches.

Lancaster added that, should the board select them, their reputation would be on the line because they are new to superintendent searches; therefore, they must succeed.

Following the three candidate presentations, the board went into an in-depth discussion about which they felt was the best fit for the district, wherein Board Member Darin Paine said he saw having a firm with an emotional connection to the community as a positive aspect because Coulson and Lancaster want to see the district continue to succeed.

Recognizing this decision needed to be unified across the board, Horak said the decision of who the board recommends for the superintendent seat is the most important.

The board then voted 7-0 in favor of N2 Learning.

Depending on how quickly the board wants the search process to move, the district could have a superintendent contract signed by July 1. And, now that the board has selected a search firm, the next step will be meeting with N2 Learning to determine its specific timeline for the process.