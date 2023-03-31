While the mental health crisis has taken the nation by storm, the College Station school district is doing what it can to provide counseling support for its students.

Chrissy Hester, director of student services, provided a report on the district’s guidance counseling services during the March 21 board meeting.

Hester began by outlining the different functions of guidance counselors and school psychologists.

“School psychologists focus on mental health services for special education students and also in educational testing,” she said. “Guidance counselors provide services for all students that focus on career development, educational services and personal guidance.”

A comprehensive school counseling program has been proven to positively impact the overall success of students by supporting and enhancing their academic and behavioral experiences and promoting school attendance, Hester said. This falls in line with the advice of Mitch Prinstein, the American Psychological Association’s chief science officer, to combat the U.S. mental health crisis.

"Comprehensive reform in how society manages mental health is needed," Prinstein said in a Feb. 13 Associated Press article.

The district started with one mental health counselor about 10 years ago and added a second one about five years ago, Hester said. Available on call to support the district's guidance counselors, one serves Pre-K through fourth grade and the other serves fifth grade through 12th.

Due to an increase of behavior crises, Hester said they are considering having the Pre-K through fourth grade mental health counselor be more involved with teachers in the classroom and offering classroom behavior management training for teachers next year.

In 2019, based on the idea that guidance counselors were referring students to private practice counselors who were booked for three to four months, Hester said the board changed its policy to allow private practice counselors into the schools to do counseling during the school day.

“They’re trained, they’re background checked and we have about 34 that come in,” she said.

Under this policy, the payment is discussed between the parent and the counselor, so the district is simply providing a space for that counseling service to occur.

In 2021, Hester said she received a call from Texas A&M University about a grant to begin offering telemedicine and telehealth counseling through Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine.

“We agreed to it, and it has been absolutely wonderful,” she said, adding that it is highly utilized.

Typically, when meeting with an outside counselor, students have to schedule their appointments at the same time every week. This program allows them to schedule their appointments at different times to ensure they are not missing the same class every time, Hester said.

Additionally, parents are able to join the session from home or work, and school counselors also can join from school if they wish to do so. This free service allows students to book six appointments from the beginning; at the end of the six weeks, it is determined whether more services are needed or not.

Hester said the district currently averages one school guidance counselor for every 500 to 700 students, while the Texas Education Agency recommends one counselor for 250 to 350 students. She highlighted that this recommendation comes without any funding resources being offered.

Other program challenges facing school counseling are coordinating Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and special education referrals, as well as the time it takes to handle the referral system and observations, Hester said. Coordinating state-mandated tests, the multi-tiered system of supports and master schedule development support are also included among counselors' responsibilities.

“Time is what counselors need to address the individual needs of their family and plan their guidance program activities that the school needs,” Hester said.

In line with goal three of the district’s strategic plan to “enrich students’ school experiences by strengthening relationships between students, staff and families,” Hester said the TEA has set 10 state standards that serve as a compass for public school counselors. These standards include program management, guidance, counseling, consultation, coordination, student assessment, advocacy, leadership, professional behavior and professional standards.

Within these standards are four components that form a comprehensive school counseling program: 1) guidance curriculum; 2) individual planning; 3) responsive services; and 4) system support.

Responsive services is where guidance counselors have been spending the majority of their time (30% to 40% at the elementary and intermediate and middle school levels; 35% at the high school level), particularly since COVID-19 and as the district has come back from the pandemic, Hester said. This includes counseling for relationships, abuse, grief, death, substance abuse, family problems concerning coping skills, any academic issues and dropout prevention.

Middle and high school counselors are required by law to lead a session on dating violence and bullying every year. At the high school level, students are required to have automated external defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation experience and take a course on how to interact with a police officer prior to graduating.

On the staff side, counselors are responsible for administering a session on bullying, child abuse recognition, trauma training and data segregation and interpretation. Counselors are also involved with student academic assistance for 504, special education and English as a second language, including the modification of lessons and support.

In terms of future plans, Hester said the district is in the process of researching resources and curriculum to support compliance with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills requirement to provide instruction in positive character traits and personal skills. This comes as the Texas Education Code Section 29.906 and the State Board of Education have been told to do so for K-12 education.

For more information on the district's counseling services, go to csisd.org/departments/student_services/counseling_services.